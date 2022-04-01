Liverpool vs Watford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 games online

The Premier League is back, and the Liverpool vs Watford live stream is the first game following its return from an international break.

Liverpool vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Watford live stream takes place Saturday, April 2

► Time 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

These two teams have concerns at opposite ends of the table. The Reds are looking to chase down Manchester City and win the title. Indeed, victory here would put them top of the table for at least a few hours, with Manchester City facing a tricky trip to Burnley later in the day. Watford, meanwhile, desperately need points in order to escape the relegation zone.

Liverpool are on an incredible run at the moment, winning their last nine Premier League games. A victory over Watford on Saturday would be the third time they have gone on a run of 10 or more successive Premier League victories under the management of Jürgen Klopp. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in 18 matches at Anfield, including winning the last nine there while scoring 27 and conceding just two.

Watford’s task is, then, an intimidating one. They have won just two of their six Premier League games under the new management of Roy Hodgson. They have drawn two others, amassing a total of eight points since Claudio Ranieri was replaced. The visitors do not have a good record at Anfield either, claiming just four points from the last 30 available to them. They did, though, beat Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road in February 2020.

Despite going into the Liverpool vs Watford live stream three points behind Everton, having played two games more, the visitors should have some confidence thanks to their victory over Southampton before the international break.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson returned to action for Scotland against Austria on Tuesday having recovered from Covid. There is, however, major concern about his fellow fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to withdraw from the England squad due to a hamstring injury. He is unlikely to play at all before at least April 8.

Watford had eight players away on international duty, but appear to have got them all back unscathed. They will be hoping that Cucho Hernandez can continue his fine form after he scored both their goals in that 1-2 victory over Southampton.

Will Mo Salah and co. continue their magnificent run, or will their former manager guide his new side to a shock victory? You can find out by watching the Liverpool vs Watford live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Watford live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Watford City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

