Lionel Messi at PSG: How to watch Messi's first games

It sounds shocking to say it, but yes, Lionel Messi at PSG is now a real thing.

The world's greatest soccer player — depending on where you stand in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate — has finally left Barcelona, having been at the Spanish side since he was 13. But the soccer/football world will continue to follow every move he makes with his new team, Paris Saint Germain, in the French Ligue 1.

But right now, Messi's probably not ready to actually play for the French side. Instead, the Argentine superstar is likely to have a delayed preseason to get himself into proper condition. That looks like ruling him out for this weekend's PSG vs Strasbourg game in Ligue 1, though it's not 100% certain he won't play.

Much more likely is that we'll see him in the stands or on the sidelines supporting his new team. In fact, if we had to guess, we'd predict that Messi won't take the field to play until September.

PSG have two matches in-between this weekend and the Sept. 12 game against Clermont. And so while we're going to keep our eyes on the news about any likely starts or in-game time before that, we've already figured out where to watch PSG's games, so you can figure out if you can (or can't) with your current setup.

We've also got details on what you'll need to watch the UEFA Champions League, where PSG will also factor in. And indeed, where PSG have a good chance of winning, given that with Messi's arrival they will now boast a ridiculously good front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

How to watch Lionel Messi at PSG wherever you are

All of PSG's live streams are streamed on a range of channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Lionel Messi at PSG in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Lionel Messi at PSG via beIN Sports, which has every single one of the team's games in the states, as well as on beIN Sports Connect with a valid cable login. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

And when it comes time to watch PSG in the UEFA Champions League, you'll want CBS and the CBS Sports Network or Paramount Plus.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. However, you will need to spend an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package in order to get access to beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 — $25 off the normal rate.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Fubo includes the CBS Sports Network, which Sling does not have.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Lionel Messi at PSG by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Lionel Messi at PSG in Canada

Canadians can watch the Lionel Messi at PSG on beIN Sports or via beIN Connect with valid cable credentials. Cord cutters in Canada can watch the game through Fubo.TV and there's even a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

The Champions League will be exclusively on DAZN (pronounced 'da zone') in Canada.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to watch the match can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Lionel Messi at PSG in the UK

In the U.K., BT Sport will have every stream for following Lionel Messi at PSG in Ligue 1, or at least that's how it appears at this point in time. We will keep this story updated if things change.

BT Sport also has the rights to all UEFA Champions League games in the U.K., so you'll definitely be able to see him there.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Lionel Messi at PSG by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Lionel Messi at PSG in Australia

Aussies can follow Lionel Messi at PSG on Kayo Sport. Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month.

There's also a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

The Champions League is on Optus sports in Australia.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

PSG schedule