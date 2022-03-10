Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream is another vital game for Leeds in their bid to stay in the Premier League — and they won't fancy taking on an Aston Villa side that's currently flying.

Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream takes place today (Thursday, March 10).

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Leeds are at rock bottom right now, in terms of confidence if not quite league position. They've lost five league games in a row, conceding 18 and scoring just two. That cost manager Marcelo Bielsa his job, with American Jesse Marsch taking over for the 1-0 defeat against Leicester last weekend.

That poor recent record has coincided with an improvement from Burnley, who could overtake them if they win their game in hand. Everton are also below them, but only by one point and they've played two games fewer.

On the plus side, they'll have forward Patrick Bamford back today after three months out injured. He's on the substitutes bench alongside another forward, Diego Llorente, so Leeds have plenty of firepower available if it's needed.

Aston Villa, in contrast, have won their past two games, scoring six and conceding none. Manager Steven Gerrard has them playing open, attacking football and there's a buzz around the team helped in no small part by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho in January.

Gerrard brings in defender Lucas Digne, who has now recovered from having Covid, but the side is otherwise unchanged from the one which beat Southampton 4-0 at the weekend.

Leeds: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

How will this one play out? Find out by watching the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 21/22 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.