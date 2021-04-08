Jupiter's Legacy release date, trailer, cast and latest news on Netflix show

Netflix has released the first live-action trailer for Jupiter’s Legacy, which it previously teased back in February with a CGI and voiceover-driven spot. The show will arrive quite soon, and first impressions suggest we’re in for a wild ride.

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a comic series by Mark Millar the Scottish graphic novelist whose previous work includes Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Millar is also well-known for DC comics work on Superman: Red Son. At Marvel he penned The Ultimates, an alternative-reality reworking of The Avengers.

Millar has been a ball of energy on Twitter, he’s clearly extremely excited to see what people make of this show and he appears to be pleased with how Netflix has treated it. In its press materials Netflix says “Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.”

I've actually been quite nervous this morning wondering what people will make of it. We love it and the show is just immense.Fantastic to see other people loving it so much too. I think something special happened here.April 7, 2021 See more

The series is a family-based show, where the second generation of superheroes look to keep up the legacy of their parents' success.

Jupiter's Legacy Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix will release all eight episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy globally on May 7. The episode names are as follows:

By Dawn's Early Light Paper and Stone Painting the Clouds With Sunshine All The Devils Are Here What's the Use? Cover her Face Omnes Pro Uno How It All Ends

Episode seven’s title appears to be Latin for "All for One."

Jupiter’s Legacy trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy on April 7 2021, three months ahead of the episodes release. In the clip, the family's patriarch Sheldon Sampson aka superhero The Utopian expressed some concern over the readiness of his children to continue his work. And those children seem a bit concerned about the long shadow cast by dear old dad.

Jupiter’s Legacy cast

Jupiter's Legacy L to R David Julian Hirsh as R, Conrad Matt Lanter as George Hutchence, Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson and Mike Wade as Fitz Small (Image credit: Netflix)

The show’s main cast is led by Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) and Leslie Bibb (The Lost Husband). The rest of the cast is as follows

Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian

Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson / Brainwave

Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson

Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson / Paragon

Mike Wade as Fitz Small / The Flare

Matt Lanter as George Hutchene / Skyfox

Ian Quinlan as Hutch