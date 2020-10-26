iPhone 12 Pro video capture can destroy Android rivals — here's how

The iPhone 11 Pro delivered some fantastic video results but the iPhone 12 Pro has it beaten. In our review, we were very impressed with the 12 Pro’s video capabilities, but it appears a lot more can be had out of Apple’s latest smartphone.

On Apple’s YouTube channel, the Cupertino company posted a video called Experiments V: Dark Universe, which showcases just what can be done with an iPhone 12 Pro in low-light conditions and using Dolby Vision. The iPhone 12 range are the first smartphones to be able to capture Dolby Vision HDR footage.

The short video shows a suite of stylistic shots, from what looks like particles of graphite swirling around in a dark scene to the sun breaking through some clouds and the dawn comes to usher away the night. While the shots look very impressive and artistic, the idea here is to show off just how capable the iPhone 12 Pro’s low-light mode is when capturing video.

“We wanted to push the iPhone 12 Pro with its Dolby Vision and low-light recording capabilities to the limit,” said Apple.

While these capabilities are all well and good, getting such shots does require some knowledge of capturing videos at a professional level. A behind the scenes video shows how the shots were set up and the iPhone 12 Pro was mostly held in place on an arm, rather than relying on unsteady human hands.

However, it still shows just how strong Apple’s low-light shooting is and how Dolby Vision can boost the brightness and colors of videos. As such, even in inexperienced hands the iPhone 12 Pro can capture impressive videos; in the hands of professionals it can pretty much be used to create visual masterpieces.

And all this is very promising for the iPhone 12 Pro Max that’s set to have Apple’s new sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, which has a floating sensor to counterbalance any movement within the camera. This should allow for some super-steady recording and thus more detailed video footage. We’ll have to see how that measures up when we put Apple’s largest iPhone 12 to the test, but we’re optimistic.