iPhone 12 is getting BIG upgrade to smoke the Samsung Galaxy S20

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 could get a blisteringly fast Wi-Fi upgrade, if a new report is to be believed.

According to Japanese Apple blog Macotakara (via AppleInsider), the iPhone 12 may support the IEEE 802.11ay wireless standard using a 60 GHz band. This standard would allow for gigabit transfers with other nearby devices, which would theoretically make things such as transferring iPhone files to Mac or casting a video to your TV even more lightning-quick.

Macotakara also notes that this technology supports gesture recognition for "smart devices, health and watching, personal authentication, and in-car monitors," which could mean potential benefits for platforms such as Apple Watch and CarPlay.

The Macotakara report also makes mention of Apple's long-rumored AirTag, a Tile-like tracker that would allow you to track your keys and other household objects using Apple's Find My app. AirTag is expected to be waterproof, sport the Apple Watch's magnetic charging tech and could launch by the fall of 2020.

Finally, this report notes that while most of the iPhone 12 series will sport OLED displays, there may be a lower-cost LED model in the pack. There may also be a "successor model of iPhone 11," which could end up being the entry-level device in this year's lineup.

The iPhone 12 line is expected to launch at Apple's usual September event later this year, and could come in as many as four variations, several of which may sport 5G functionality. Expect even more major iPhone 12 (and iPhone 9) rumors to pop up until then.