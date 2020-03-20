iPad Pro 2020 may get third model this year with killer mini LED display

Apple just launched two new iPad Pro 2020 models, but that might not be the only pro-grade tablet in Apple's arsenal. A new supply chain rumor suggest that Apple might launch a third iPad Pro by the end of 2020 -- this time with a mini LED display.

This news comes by way of Digitimes (via AppleInsider), which has a mixed track record when it comes to correctly predicting Apple's plans. According to the report, "Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices" and will release a mini LED iPad Pro by the end of this year.

So what's the benefit of a mini LED display? Mini LED screens have much smaller LEDs than those of a standard LCD display, which gives manufacturers much finer control over delivering deep blacks, better brightness and rich contrast. This would essentially allow the iPad Pro to have an OLED-quality display (Apple's slate currently uses LCD) in a small package that's about the same price as the current models.

This rumor comes off the heels of Apple just unveiling its iPad Pro 2020, which features a powerful A12Z Bionic chip, an advanced LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality, and support for a new Magic Keyboard that packs a full touchpad.

Display-wise, the iPad Pro touts a Liquid Retina screen in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch variations, with P3 wide color support and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz built to support artists and creators.

While it seems unlikely for Apple to release two distinct iPad Pro versions in the same year, a mini LED model could give Apple's renowned Retina displays an even bigger boost. We look forward to testing the current iPad Pro 2020 in the coming days, so stay tuned for our full review.