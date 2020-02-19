Killer iPad deal knocks $100 off Apple's most popular tablet

February's biggest sales (i.e. Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day) have come to an end. But that doesn't mean the months' best iPad deals have to follow suit.

We're currently seeing excellent price cuts on Apple's entry-level iPad. For instance, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've seen for this iPad since the holidays. If you need more storage, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest iPad price we've seen for this model.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.

There are lots of things to like about the 10.2-inch iPad other than its low price. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

However, its biggest selling point is its epic battery life, which lasts nearly 12 hours on a single charge. That means it'll easily take you through a full day of work or school.

In terms of horsepower, the iPad's A10 Fusion chip isn't the newest, but it provides plenty of muscle for most applications, including games like Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart.

Amazon is the only retailer offering this iPad deal, so we suggest moving fast before it sells out.