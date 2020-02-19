iPad Pro may get this huge design change for 2020

I love the iPad Pro, especially the 12.9-inch version's huge screen. But it appears as if Apple thinks this tablet needs to get trimmed down. A new report claims Apple is ready to release a 12-inch iPad Pro, and those reports implicitly suggest another shakeup in Apple's tablet line.

This news comes from the Taiwanese tech outlet Digitimes, whose Apple news track record is mixed with wins and losses. Citing "industry sources," the post says "Apple is set to release its new 12-inch iPad Pro model featuring a rear-end three-lens ToF 3D sensor in the spring."

The post pegs iPad Pro shipments as peaking in April, which gives more fuel to the expectations that Apple will reveal the new iPad next month. We've just recently seen reports of a March 31 event , which are tied to an iPhone 9 release coming on April 3.

Oddly, the post gives zero mention of the existing 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. To me, this reads as a possible tell that Apple might consolidate its iPad Pro lineup from two models to one. There's no clear reason why Apple would merge its two iPad Pros into one, though.

This report slots in well with past 2020 iPad Pro leaks, as the 3-lens camera setup has been one of the longest-running features of this new iPad Pro. We also expect an A13X or A14X processor. Another recent report suggested 5G cellular connectivity is headed to the iPad Pro.

Digitimes also notes that production of said iPad Pros is slowed because of how the coronavirus outbreak extended the Chinese New Year break, which typically shuts down factories.