Hurry! This Super Bowl TV deal knocks $700 off this 85-inch 4K TV

The Super Bowl is just a few days out and while it may be too late to have a TV shipped and delivered in time for the big game, we've found one such deal that can still arrive before the big game.

Currently, Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $999.99. That's $700 off and one of the best last-minute Super Bowl TV deals you can get. (Plus, it can arrive by Saturday depending on your address).

Hisense 85" 4K Android TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Hisense TV is a massive 85 inches with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and DTS Virtual: X audio for surround sound right out of the box. Plus, you get easy access to all of your favorite streaming services via Android TV. It's a killer TV deal. View Deal

This Hisense set is a great choice for those seeking immersive home entertainment. The 85-inch 4K TV gives you access to Android apps and games and supports all your favorite streaming services. That includes Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and many more.

The H6510G also comes with DTS Virtual X audio, which is built to offer surround sound right out of the box. You're also getting support for both Google Assistant (which is built-in) and Amazon Alexa. Combined with its voice-capable remote, that means you can search for apps, adjust volume, and find your favorite programming with voice commands.

