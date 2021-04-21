Hurry! Google Pixel Buds 2 just dropped to $129 at Best Buy

As Memorial Day sales are approaching, some of the best tech out there is getting discounted, and earbuds are no exception. If you're looking for a great AirPods alternative without resorting to high-end prices, this is the deal for you.

Right now, Best Buy has the Google Pixel Buds 2 on sale for $129. That's a whole $50 off its original price of $179, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen so far. The best part is that this offer applies to all colors: Clearly White, Almost Black and Quite Mint. And in case Best Buy sells out, you can purchase the same model from other retailers, including Walmart, B&H Photo, Verizon or Google Store at an identical price point.

Google Pixel Buds 2: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you over 25% off the original price. With a battery life of up to 5 hours, these wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in microphone. The earbuds also come with a charging case, a USB-C to USB-A charging cable and ear tips of three different sizes.View Deal

Whether you're planning to get a pair of earbuds for exercising, working or everyday use, the Google Pixel Buds 2 make a perfect choice for all of the above.

In our Google Pixel Buds 2 review, we loved its sleek yet sturdy design, the improved sound quality and the seamless Google integration. And although the call quality and the battery life have room for improvement, overall, these wireless earbuds provide an immersive audio experience that is similar to that of the popular Apple AirPods.

While the Google Pixel Buds 2 are a good fit for day-to-day purposes, the earbuds really shine when it comes to workouts. The hands-free features and fast wireless charging will come in particularly handy during your morning run.

Weighing just 0.15 pounds, these earbuds feature Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in microphone and come with a charging case as well as a USB-C to USB-A charging cable and small, medium and large eartips for maximum comfort.

And the best part is you can easily pair them to your Google Assistant and use voice commands to navigate through your music playlists and podcast selections.

Similar to the Apple AirPods Pro, these earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best earbuds deals you're likely to see outside of big sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day. So we recommend acting fast before the sale ends. And if you wanted to browse through more options on the market, make sure to check out our round-up of the best headphone deals.