We watch Y: The Last Man online today to see a reality that many have joked about, but nobody's ever actually lived through. A society with (almost) no men. And the one man who's left? His name is Yorick Brown.

Y: The Last Man details While it's an FX on Hulu series, you can only watch Y: The Last Man on Hulu. Episode 1 is available now, with subsequent episodes coming on Mondays. There are six scheduled episodes, running through to October 4.

We don't know why Yorick is the only mammal with a Y-Chromosome remaining on Earth. Yorick has a pet monkey named Ampersand, and the two are trying to survive the world turned on its head.

Yorick's mother, Jennifer Brown, is also experiencing this new world from a unique angle. She's the new U.S. president, as she was a senator when the current president passed away as a part of the mysterious deaths of almost every male.

Y: The Last Man has seemingly been in development hell forever. The adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's graphic novels was announced on October 14, 2015. Then, in 2019, co-show runners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal left the project due to creative differences, after years of news that FX execs liked the scripts they were sent.

And, yes, this may be a FX show but it's not on FX. You need Hulu. Here's everything else you need to know to watch Y: The Last Man online.

How to watch Y: The Last Man online in the U.S.

It premiered Monday, Sept. 13 at 12 a.m. ET. The five remaining episodes will drop weekly on Mondays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $5.99.

But Hulu isn't available everywhere. So FX Canada has the season premiere at 10 p.m. ET and PT for our neighbors in the great white north.

How to watch Y: The Last Man online in the U.K.

In the U.K., folks have to wait a bit. Y: The Last Man's first three episodes debut on Sept. 22, on Star on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Disney Plus costs £7.99 in the U.K.

Y: The Last Man trailer

There were men, until there were not. Almost every single man in the world, starting with then U.S. president, collapses in this trailer. And we also meet the new President (Diane Lane), Jennifer Brown.

Y: The Last Man cast

Y: The Last Man is led by Diane Lane, who stars as President Jennifer Brown, who is elevated to the office from being a U.S. senator after the president dies in the mysterious eradication of men.

Jennifer Brown is the mother of Yorick Brown (played by Ben Schnetzer), who appears to be the last male human left alive.

The rest of the cast features some names you might recognize, such as Olivia Thirlby, who is Hero Brown, Yorick's sister and a paramedic. There's also Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Campbell Cunningham — the daughter of the deceased U.S. President who Jennifer Brown succeeds.

Ashley Romans plays Agent 355, Yorrick's bodyguard, Juliana Canfield plays Beth DeVille, Yorick's girlfriend and Elliot Fletcher is Sam Jordan, a trans man.