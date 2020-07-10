How to watch Ubisoft Forward: Start time, date and games to expect

Ubisoft Forward time and date Ubisoft Forward starts at 3 p.m. Eastern / Noon Pacific / 8 p.m. BST on Sunday, July 12. There's also going to be a 1-hour pre-show, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

We don't have E3 2020, but we do get to watch Ubisoft Forward. Sunday's the big day for Ubisoft to show off all the big AAA games in its upcoming schedule, including the newly teased Far Cry 6 (more on that below).

While the focus of Ubisoft Forward will be on the future, Ubisoft will also be providing plenty of reasons to get excited about its current games. PC gamers looking to give Watch Dogs 2 a spin will be watching the live stream to find out how to get Watch Dogs 2 for PC for free. A solid door prize if you ask me.

Here's everything you need to know to be ready for Ubisoft Forward,

Where to watch Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward will be available from the usual sources, starting with the company's own website at https://www.ubisoft.com/Forward.

It's also going to be on Ubisoft's YouTube, Twitch and Mixer pages.

We've embedded the YouTube stream below:

Ubisoft Forward games: What to expect

In the below line-up reveal for Ubisoft Forward, we saw little snippets and bits of a bunch of games. Watch Dogs: Legion's inclusion is not exactly surprising, as Ubisoft's already announced it's giving away free copies of Watch Dogs 2 for PC for watching the event. Neither is Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Other games to expect at the show include:

The Division 2

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Hyper Scape

Just Dance 2020

Trackmania

We also expect to see Far Cry 6 revealed at Ubisoft Forward. While the leak on the HK Playstation Store had us confident of the game's appearance, this teaser clip below confirmed it: