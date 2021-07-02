How to watch The Tomorrow War online from anywhere on Earth

The Tomorrow War movie details Release date: July 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Chris McKay

Starring: Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski

Run-time: 138 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

You don't have to wait to watch The Tomorrow War online — it's finally available to stream now. Yes, folks, for all those who want a big summer blockbuster without having to leave the couch, your hopes have been answered, as Amazon Prime Video has a movie with all the fixings: Chris Pratt, aliens, time travel and family drama. What more could you want?

In The Tomorrow War, a pack of time travelers from 2051 visit us in present day Earth, because things are dire. Mankind is getting its butt kicked by aliens all over the globe. The only answer, they say, is to send civilians and soldiers from our time to join the fight in the future.

Among those humans who enlist is family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), who is signing up, even though he could have used deferments for teachers and veterans. Why? Because he thinks his wife would be drafted in his place were he to opt out. His goals are also tied to his family, and making sure there's a world for his young daughter Muri to grow up in.

Forester is quickly armed with a device for time-travel, which looks like a very big arm-wrap. He will also need to confront his past, though, as his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) is a part of the fight against the aliens. in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The human forces also include a brilliant scientist played by Yvonne Strahovski, whose name has not been revealed yet. Is she one of Forester's relatives? We bet the spoilers are out there.

Here's everything you need to know about how to The Tomorrow War online.

How to watch The Tomorrow War online

The Tomorrow War is available now having arrived on Friday, July 2 — to kick off the big holiday weekend. It's available only Amazon Prime Video, and not even in theaters.

The Tomorrow War cast

The full cast of The Tomorrow War is listed below, but noteworthy highlights include Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), J. K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW). Fans of 24 and Mr. Show will also be delighted to see Mary Lynn Rajskub in this cast.