How to watch Love Island UK 2021 online

Love Island UK 2021 details Love Island UK premieres Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET) on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Time to crack on and watch Love Island UK 2021 online, from the U.S. and anywhere else in the world. The ITV dating competition series returns with a new, fit cast of sexy singles ready to mingle in Mallorca.

Love Island UK took last summer off, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the show is back for cocktails, couplings and re-couplings. We've missed the drama that ensues when someone yells, "I got a text!" The new cast has been quarantining before they enter the stunning villa.

This edition of Love Island UK is also placing emphasis on mental health precautions, following the suicides of two former contestants and host Caroline Flack. They will receive a minimum of eight therapy sessions before, during and after the season, as well as social media training. ITV has been promoting Love Island UK 2021 with the tagling "think before you post,” in an attempt to ward off online bullying and harassment.

Laura Whitmore (whose husband, Ian Stirling, is the show's narrator) is stepping in as the new host.

Here's everything to know about watching Love Island UK 2021 online.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2021 for free

Love Island UK 2021 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license to watch.

And even if you live or are staying somewhere else, you can watch from anywhere. You'll need one of the best VPN services. These let you can tune in to U.K. channels, allowing you to watch at no extra charge, wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US

American fans will find it a bit tricky to watch Love Island UK 2021 online. If you have access to a valid UK, TV license, you can watch Love Island UK 2021 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Love Island UK 2021 may stream on Hulu, eventually, like previous seasons of the show. However, it may not become available until this season finishes airing on ITV.

The silver lining is that Love Island US season 3 will debut July 7 on CBS.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2021 in the UK

In the U.K., watching Love Island UK 2021 is easy and free on ITV2 or the ITV Hub.

The new season premieres Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2021 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Love Island UK 2021 cast

Here are the Love Island UK 2021 contestants:

Aaron Francis - 24, model and luxury events host from London

- 24, model and luxury events host from London Brad McClelland - 26, labourer from Northumberland

- 26, labourer from Northumberland Chloe Burrows - 26, Financial services marketing executive from Bicester

- 26, Financial services marketing executive from Bicester Faye Winter - 26, lettings manager from Devon

- 26, lettings manager from Devon Hugo Hammon - 24, PE teacher from Hampshire

- 24, PE teacher from Hampshire Jake Cornish - 24, water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare

- 24, water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare Kaz Kamwi - 26, blogger from Essex

- 26, blogger from Essex Liberty Poole - 21, waitress and marketing student from Birmingham

- 21, waitress and marketing student from Birmingham Shannon Singh - 22, model from Fife

- 22, model from Fife Sharon Gaffka - 25, civil servant from Oxford

- 25, civil servant from Oxford Toby Aromolaran - 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex

The Love Island UK 2021 host is Laura Whitmore, a TV presenter from Dublin who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! and Survival of the Fittest. She is married to Ian Stirling, who provides voice-over for Love Island.