How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 online

'Tis the season, and almost the time, to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 online today. It's the last episode of 2021, so say farewell to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the doctors of Grey Sloan until the new year.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Dec. 16) on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 is titled "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." As the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays, Meredith and Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) prepare for a milestone on their project. Link (Chris Carmack) wants to spend the holiday with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Scout as a family. Elsewhere, Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is faced with a difficult decision during surgery.

Meanwhile, Megan (Abigail Spencer) is overjoyed when a heart transplant is found for her son Farouk. But her happiness is short-lived, when Owen (Kevin McKidd) is involved in a car accident.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 18 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 in the US

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 will air Thursday (December 16) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market (which is also available on most of the best streaming devices). Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV Cut the Cord Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 at the same day and time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the UK

Good news for Brits! Grey's Anatomy season 18 is currently airing on Sky Witness, which you can get with a Sky TV package (starting at just £25 per month).

Season 18 began airing on November 10, so Brits are a little behind. Anyone who wants to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.