How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Olympics: Schedule, channels and more

A gold medal shark is swimming in the waters at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel has already won two gold medals and he's hunting for two more before the Olympic games conclude.

Caeleb Dressel Olympics key dates and times Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2: Tonight @ 9:35 p.m. ET

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 10: Friday, July 30 @ 6:20 a.m. ET.

Dressel came into the Tokyo Olympics as one of Team USA's brightest stars and has not disappointed fans. He won the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career in the 100-meter freestyle — and set an Olympic record doing so.

The 24-year-old swimmer, who hails from Green Cove Springs in Florida, specializes in freestyle and butterfly. He holds the world records in his last two Tokyo Olympics events, the 100m butterfly and the 50m freestyle.

Here's everything you need to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics, including the remaining schedule of events.

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch Caeleb Dressel's Tokyo Olympics' swimming events with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics live in the US

Watching Caeleb Dressel's swimming events from the Tokyo Olympics live is easy — though you'll have to wake up early for at least one of them. Check out the full schedule below, starting with the Men's 100m Butterfly semifinal today (Thursday, July 29) at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Your best bet for watching Dressel live is NBCOlympics.com, though it require a cable or streaming service login. Coverage on Peacock may include live streaming of various swimming matches as well as nightly highlights.

Gold medal finals will be broadcast either live or on tape delay on NBC.

You can get NBC with the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, which also comes with NBCSN and USA. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

To watch every event live in the UK, Brits will want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering full coverage of Tokyo 2020.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC no longer has the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., after the IOC sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics live in Canada

Details about watching Caeleb Dressel live in Canada are a bit thin. Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, and so we've got some, but not all, of the info you may need.

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the Tokyo Olympics live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch swimming events for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when games start in AEST.

Caeleb Dressel Tokyo Olympics schedule

Dressel has already competed in (and won the gold medal) the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay and the Men's 100m Freestyle. He has two events remaining: Men's 100m Butterfly and Men's 50m Freestyle.

Here's the schedule (assuming Dressel moves past preliminary rounds):

Men's 100m Butterfly - Semifinal 2: Thursday, July 29 @ 9:35 p.m. ET

Men's 50m Freestyle - Heat 10: Friday, July 30 @ 6:20 a.m. ET

Men's 100m Butterfly - Final: Friday July 30 @ 9:30 p.m. ET

Men's 50m Freestyle - Semifinal: Starting Friday, July 30 @ 10:11 p.m. ET

Men's 50m Freestyle - Final: Saturday @ 9:30 p.m. ET