Here’s when you can play Call of Duty Vanguard on launch day

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard is only a couple of weeks away, and publisher Activision has confirmed exactly when eager players can jump into the action.

As shown in a brand new trailer, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, the game will be playable from 12 a.m. ET on November 5 which is 9 p.m. PT on November 4 for gamers on the West Coast. For players outside of North America, the game will unlock at midnight local time on November 5. The launch timing for the PC version hasn’t been announced yet.

In order to begin playing at the exact minute Call of Duty: Vanguard goes live, you will need to have digitally pre-loaded the game. This feature isn’t available yet on either PlayStation or Xbox but should go live at least a few days before launch. If you opt to buy the game physically, then you’ll be at the whim of postal delivery or retail store opening hours.

Confirmation of these launch timings will come as welcome news to Call of Duty fans desperate to jump into the latest installment in the long-running series. This year’s entry, Vanguard, returns the franchise to its WWII roots and will offer three distinct gameplay modes: multiplayer, campaign and Zombies.

All three modes are highlighted in the recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard launch trailer. This short sizzle-reel-style trailer shows off some intense multiplayer action, the narrative-driven campaign, and the latest take on the much-loved Zombies horde mode. It’s definitely got us counting down the days until we can jump into the fray ourselves.

The trailer also further confirms that Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale title, Warzone, will be getting a suite of fresh content that ties into Vanguard. The most substantial of which will be an entirely new map, called Pacific. Although this new arena won’t be available in time for Vanguard’s launch.

The final quarter of 2021 is promising to be an exciting time for shooter fans. Not only is Call of Duty: Vanguard launching on November 5, but it’s closely followed by the release of Battlefield 2042 on November 19 and Halo Infinite on December 8.