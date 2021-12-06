Hawkeye episode 4 release date and time — here’s when you can watch

Who's hiding behind a mask? Once the Hawkeye episode 4 release date hits, we'll find out (or so we hope). Yes, episode 3's cliff-hanger isn't the only big question we have for the next edition of Clint & Kate's Christmas Adventure.

Hawkeye episode 4 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET Wednesday (Dec. 8)

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga

Showrunner: Jonathan Igla

Episodes: 6

After seeing Hawkeye episode 3, we were left screaming "FINALLY!" as Jack Duquesne let his inner Jacques out, holding the Ronin blade to Clint's throat. Yes, comic book fans knew better than to think Jack's excellent fencing with Kate was anything other than a tease of his role as the comics character Swordsman.

Though, as I said in my Hawkeye episode 3 recap and review, the biggest moment in the episode belonged to Kate. Hailee Steinfeld nailed all of the emotional beats as she played interpreter for a practically deaf Clint whose son was calling.

As for what will happen in episode 4, beyond that moment, there's a big Hawkeye fan theory that has everyone buzzing about whether or nor Kingpin is coming to the MCU. But we at Tom's Guide are buzzing about someone else: Yelena Belova, whose appearance in Hawkeye was practically assured by the Black Widow post-credits scene.

The below teaser video for what comes next in Hawkeye has one moment in particular that left us pointing at our monitor like Leo in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. In it, a masked figure with night-vision goggles left Kate asking "who was that?"

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios via YouTube)

We think it's Yelena, who believes that Clint Barton is responsible for Natasha Romanov's death. In that post-credits scene from Black Widow, Madame Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruited Belova to take down Barton.

How to watch Hawkeye episode 4 on Disney Plus

The next episode of Hawkeye, unlike the truth about how the series will handle Echo's "uncle," isn't hard to catch. The series is exclusively on Disney Plus, and episode 4 arrives (just like the first three) at 3 a.m. ET — this time on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

After this, there are are 2 more episodes in total, with each arriving in the following week. The schedule is listed below.

How to watch Hawkeye internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Hawkeye episodes schedule

Fittingly, the holly jolly holiday adventurer known as Hawkeye will finish right before Christmas day. It's book-ended at the front by Thanksgiving, as the six-episode run began on Nov. 24