Hawkeye episode 3 release date and time — here’s when you can watch

Steadying your bows for the Hawkeye episode 3 release? Well, so are we, and since we're still getting used to Disney Plus shows arriving mid-week, it feels like we're (practically) about to get a pleasant surprise.

Hawkeye episode 3 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 1

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga

Showrunner: Jonathan Igla

Episodes: 6

Episode 3 of the Hawkeye show feels like it will pick up right where we left Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, right in the hands of the Tracksuit Mafia. And in the final frames of that episode we got our first glimpse of Echo/Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox).

Echo, if you don't know, is a classic Marvel character who has appeared in countless storylines. She's worked for the Kingpin, for example. She's also deaf, and will be getting her own starring role in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. Cox herself is also deaf.

Also, we're still waiting on seeing any sight of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in the Hawkeye series — and we think this could be the time for her arrival. IMDb (which has some spoilers in its cast-listing) lists Pugh as appearing in four of the show's six episodes. And since this is the first of the final four episodes, it stands to reason that we'll see her soon.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Hawkeye episode 3 — oh, and also you can now see our Hawkeye review, as we got an early look at the first two episodes. Looking for something else to watch? Say, something a bit less wholesome? Paddy's Pub is reopening, so we've got all you need to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15.

How to watch Hawkeye episode 3 on Disney Plus

Hawkeye, unlike his arrows, isn't hard to catch. The series is exclusively on Disney Plus, and episode 3 arrives (just like the first two) at 3 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

There are 3 more episodes in total, with each arriving in the following week. The schedule is listed below.

How to watch Hawkeye internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Hawkeye episodes schedule

Fittingly, the holly jolly holiday adventurer known as Hawkeye will finish right before Christmas day. It's book-ended at the front by Thanksgiving, as the six-episode run begins on Nov. 24