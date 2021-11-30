How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online without cable

The Paddy's Pub staff is going full Irish when you watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online. Well, maybe not at first, but eventually, because this season is going everywhere, and starting with a look back at their very chaotic 2020.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 channel, start time It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 premieres on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

• Time — 10 p.m.

• U.S. — Watch on FXX via Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While the South Park: Post Covid special was its own brand of wild, it looks like Sunny season 15 may bring an even funnier lens to the state of the world today. This season begins with a little light fraud, as the gang's many PPE loans are coming to light, and it seems like they all played a role in the nonsense of the current political landscape.

Then, in the second episode of the evening, we see the gang make ... Lethal Weapon 7? Yes, you read right. In an episode that seems to be rooted in the concept of being 'canceled' and things that are politically incorrect, there's a homemade Lethal Weapon sequel in the works.

It turns out that everyone's favorite bar workers have been making these movies for years, but their versions were recently removed from the local library. The rest of the season, as teased in the episode descriptions below, see the gang going to Ireland, where Dee gets stuck in a bog and they have to carry a corpse up a mountain.

Also, check out a trailer for the new season, and read on to find out how to watch It's Always Sunny season 15 online! Oh, and if you're looking for something else to watch? We've got all the details on how to watch Hawkeye episode 3 (which comes out the same day).

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and don't get FXX and can't watch It's Always Sunny season 15, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream TV from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch It's Always Sunny season 15 in the US

In the US, FXX is in many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't have it. If you've cut the cord, you can find FXX on two of the best streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV . But while it's included in fubo's regular package, Sling TV customers need to be on both Sling Blue (or Sling Blue + Orange) and add on the Hollywood Extras package for $6 per month more.

Episodes air in pairs, back to back, at 10 p.m. in your time zone. FXX is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FXX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV You can add FXX to Sling Blue (but not Sling Orange) with the $6 per month Hollywood Extra add-on. This customizability helps Sling TV provide a more budget-friendly option.

How to watch It's Always Sunny season 15 in the UK

We're guessing that history is going to repeat itself, with Netflix in the UK getting It's Always Sunny season 15 months after it arrives here.

For example, season 14 ran in the US from September to November 2019, and then arrived on UK Netflix the following January. So if this season, which is airing entirely in December 2021, follows suit, it could arrive on UK Netflix as early as February 2021.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch It's Always Sunny season 15 in Canada

Canadians can watch It's Always Sunny season 15 with the FX Now Canada channel. It can be added to your existing package if you don't already have it. Details are here.

Season 15, episode 1: 2020: A Year In Review (Dec 1, 2021)

The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans as they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined.

Season 15, episode 2: The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7 (Dec 1, 2021)

Upon discovering that their self-made Lethal Weapon sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film: Lethal Weapon 7.

Season 15, episode 3: The Gang Buys a Roller Rink (Dec 8, 2021)

In the past, an innocent Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank’s business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac’s jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy

Season 15, episode 4: The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey (Dec 8, 2021)

When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy’s Pub; Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors.

Season 15, episode 5: The Gang Goes to Ireland (Dec 15, 2021)

The gang’s in Dublin where Dennis ends up helping Frank with some of his business’s dirty work; Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage; Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play an “Obnoxious American MILF.”

Season 15, episode 6: The Gang’s Still in Ireland (Dec 15, 2021)

Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie’s Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary.

Season 15, episode 7: Dee Gets Stuck in a Bog (Dec. 22, 2021)

Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest; Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap to humiliate Charlie’s pen pal; Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor; Charlie bonds with his pen pal.

Season 15, episode 8: The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain (Dec. 22, 2021)

The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition; one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone.