Genesis GV60 debuts and, fortunately, looks aren’t everything

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, has unveiled new images of its first electric vehicle, and it's... unique to say the least.

The Genesis GV60 is a crossover SUV that looks like a mix between a Tesla Model X and the Pontiac Aztek. It's the first car on Genesis' new dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) EV platform. Unfortunately, in its press release, Genesis did not give any details about the car regarding specs, range, price or features.

Genesis describes the GV60 as having a "dynamic and smooth appearance" with quad lamps that "add character to a refined and voluminous body." While these are very generous ways to describe the car, we can't help but see a front facia that looks bug-eyed and a grill that looks like the grimacing Emoji with a goatee.

According to Genesis, the large and wide grill is "to emphasize the dynamic performance of the vehicle and to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody."

(Image credit: Genesis)

The wheels on the GV60 do look cool, though. It takes the standard 5-spoke design and adds a bunch of angles and branches. The side mirrors also seem to be on the thinner side. That's because they aren't actually side mirrors but instead cameras. On the door are two screens that will display what side mirrors would normally see. Genesis probably took this step to decrease drag caused by traditional side mirrors.

Genesis has taken a cue from Jaguar with its door handles. The flush oval shape is has been associated with recent generations of Jags, but it's uncertain if it will act like a push-pull lever, or will automatically jettison out like on the Tesla Model 3.

Like other crossover SUVs that aim to look sporty and more coupe-like, the GV60's roofline does slope down aggressively. While this likely will reduce aerodynamic drag, for tall passengers in the back it could impede on headroom.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Regardless of how odd the outside of the car might look, inside is where things become substantially more luxurious.

The blue leather (which we assume will be vegan) gives the car a posh sense of class. The blue is complemented with silver buttons and dark-brown trim. And on the center console is marked with what Genesis calls a Crystal Sphere.

"The Crystal Sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60," the car maker says in its promotional material. "When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the SBW appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility."

And much like the Tesla Model S, Genesis has integrated a large touchscreen along the dash, reducing the need for buttons. It's not a giant tablet as found in Teslas; rather it's more akin to the interface seen in newer Mercedes models.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis says more details and specs will be revealed in the comings months. At the moment, Genesis is targeting a 2022 release date.