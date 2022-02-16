Genesis GV60 takes the premium EV to a whole new level

The Genesis GV60 will soon join the ranks of tempting EVs you might want to consider if you’re in the market for something electric. The car's premium edge should have you smitten, but if that's not enough then there's plenty of clever tech to win you over. Not a bad showing from the first dedicated EV in the Genesis stable.

While we’ve yet to drive it, Tom’s Guide recently got a chance to see the car up close and personal at a photography studio in the U.K. Though granted, the sterile surroundings weren’t really ideal compared to seeing it in the wild. The studio lighting can make just about anything look good, to be honest.

But, having previously seen the Genesis GV60 in promotional shots, the real thing proved to be a very tempting proposition.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: A promising start

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Tom's Guide)

It’s been around 6 years since Hyundai launched its premium arm in the U.S. Since then Genesis has built up a small but very nicely formed collection of models for the American market. Europe seems to be showing a lot of interest in the brand now too, and the Genesis GV60 will be joining models like the G70 sedan and GV70 SUV that are already available over there.

Having driven the Genesis G70 sedan we can certainly vouch for the quality on offer from this brand. The trend continues with the all-electric GV60, and the smart styling of its exterior is backed up by a very premium interior. In fact, it was the interior that took up most of our time with the GV60, as it’s got plenty to offer if you like your in-car tech.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: Distinctive design

(Image credit: Rob Cymo/Future)

The great thing about the Genesis GV60 is that it’s been designed on Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform, which means that it’s a dedicated EV, rather than being based on something that already exists.

The car we saw looked great in Sao Paulo Lime too, and was complimented by a New Navy interior. Even though we’d seen this car plenty of times in press shots, the real thing is bigger than you’d expect — a trait it shares with the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Although it’s not really an SUV the GV60 is listed in this section on the company website, which kind of gives you an inkling what to expect from the 114-inch wheelbase. The 178-inch (length), 74.5-inch (width) and 62-inch (height) dimensions look a little more imposing thanks to the 21-inch alloy wheels too.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Tom's Guide)

Genesis has gone for a fairly minimalist exterior it has to be said and the overall effect is a success. In addition, the car features digital door mirrors, while the front and rear lights work at being recessed into the lines of the bodywork to great effect. Badging and door handles are understated too, with the latter popping in and out as you lock and unlock the car in much the same way as the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: Dazzling interior

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Future)

The best bit about the Genesis GV60 has to be the interior. This is a bit of a treat if you like unusual surroundings as you head down the highway. Open the driver’s door and the first-look effect is one that’s a little bit along the lines of the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

There are certainly some tell-tale features that reveal the basic roots of this brand, with an open footwell that goes from one side to the other. The central binnacle doesn’t stretch up to the dash, which immediately gives an airier feel to the front cabin.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Future)

It doesn't feel quite as spacious in the back, but this isn’t a small car by anyone’s standards; three can sit comfortably enough in the rear. Genesis has also ensured that the trunk has plenty of capacity with over 15 cubic feet on offer.

As you’d expect from an EV, there’s some space in the front thanks to a small ‘frunk’. However, this is just 0.7 cubic feet in the AWD cars, as opposed to a more generous 1.9 cubic feet on the rear-wheel-drive model.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: Technical excellence

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Future)

The excitement factor continues to rise as you explore the inside of the Genesis GV60 thanks to its plethora of tech, including its 12.3-inch TFT LCD dashboard cluster.

However, it’s probably the Crystal Sphere that takes the cake when it comes to cool tech. This is a sphere that sits in the centre console that rotates when you press the power button to reveal the drive selector options. It’s pretty funky.

There are large screens on the top of both front doors too, which streams the view from your exterior cameras. Elsewhere, you’ll see lots of flashy chrome flourishes from vents to door handles, but it's the subtle stuff like the ambient mood lighting that takes the Genesis GV60 up a notch or two on the premium ladder.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Future)

You’ll find oodles of other bonus features too, including everything from a heated steering wheel through to facial recognition (though not on the European models it seems).

Add on a small mountain of driver aids and it’s a packed collection of tech inside the Genesis GV60. Fair play to Genesis for making the car so comfortable too. Having recently driven the G70 saloon the brand seems to back up its premium edge by producing cars that are great for longer journeys.

The GV60 looks to be no exception with a driver’s seat that boasts no less than 12-way adjustment and lumbar support, closely followed by a passenger seat with 8-way adjustment. Front and rear seats are also ventilated and heated. Ideal then: especially for a car that should have around 300 miles of range.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: General specification

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Tom's Guide)

When it comes to technical specifications there are going to be three variants of the Genesis GV60. The one we saw was a top-of-the-range GV60 Performance AWD model. It’s got an e-AWD drive system powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack.

Power is delivered as 160kW to the front and 160kW to the rear resulting in a total of 320kW in total. That's roughly 429 horsepower.

However, the car we saw also had a Boost Mode, complete with bright yellow button located just under the steering steel. That gets you a little more performance: 180kW to the front and 180kW to the rear — or 241 horsepower each. Maximum torque is therefore 350Nm to the front and the same to the rear, offering up a total of 700Nm using the Boost mode. Impressive.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to choose from a GV60 Standard edition, which comes with rear-wheel drive, a 77.4kWh battery and maximum power of 168kW/225bhp with maximum torque of 350Nm.

There’s a GV Standard all-wheel-drive model too, which features the same 77.4kWh battery. The front wheels get 74kW and the rear 160kW resulting in a total power of 234kW/313bhp. Meanwhile, maximum torque is 255Nm for the front and 350Nm for the rear, meaning a sizeable 605Nm in total.

Genesis GV60 hands-on: Performance matters

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Tom's Guide)

Expect a 0-62mph time of around 4 seconds and a top speed of around 146mph. Meanwhile, the Genesis GV60 sports 400/800 volt multi-rapid charging, which means that the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The innovative system means that you can effectively boost the charging capacity, although this is only really effective if you’ve got access to a lightning fast 350kW charger. And, frankly, not many of us do. For now, anyway.

Nevertheless, based on everything we’ve seen from the Genesis GV60 thus far this could prove to be fantastic addition to the growing ranks of the range. Now all that remains is for us to drive it, and for Genesis to firm up pricing details in the various markets.