PS5 restock sold out at GameStop — where to find inventory next

Update: GameStop is now sold out of all consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest console drops.

GameStop currently has PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. You'll find the links to the GameStop restock below. As usual, the consoles are being sold as bundles with extra controllers, games, and a gift card. If you don't see the "add to cart" button, try opening the link via an incognito web browser.

PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5 Bundle: $729 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider-Man Miles Morales, MLB The Show 21, and a $40 GameStop gift card. (If the link doesn't load, try opening via an incognito web browser). View Deal

PS5 bundle: $719 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, MLB The Show 21, Returnal, and a $20 GameStop gift card.View Deal

Xbox Series X restock (sold out)

Xbox Series X bundle: $664 @ GameStop

This bundle includes MLB The Show 21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, $20 GameStop gift card, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.View Deal

Xbox Series X bundle: $814 @ GameStop

This bundle includes an extra controller, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, a $20 GameStop gift card, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. View Deal

Xbox Series X bundle: $704 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series X bundle includes the Xbox Series X Daystrike Camo Controller, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, $20 GameStop gift card, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $344 @ GameStop

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This bundle includes a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. View Deal

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

Check PS5 restock at other retailers

Check Xbox Series X restock at other retailers