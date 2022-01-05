Fossil's Razer-branded smartwatch is weird but brilliant

Fossil and Razer are hoping to launch this year’s hottest tech collab with the limited-edition, $329 Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. And when I say limited, I mean it —a mere 1,337 devices will launch for order on January 10, 2021.

Revealed during CES 2022, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is a repackaged version of the Fossil Gen 6 with hardware details and watch faces designed with Razer’s audience in mind. I definitely wouldn’t call the collaboration a “gaming smartwatch,” but with subtle Razer logos and nods to the brand’s iconic neon green hue there’s no mistaking it for any other wearable from the Fossil group.

The smartwatch features a matte black, 44-millimeter case with a pair of special silicone straps in black and green. Buckles on both straps feature “Razer” in the brand’s stylized logo.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Three distinct Razer watch faces come loaded on the Razer x Fossil Gen 6. The text face spells out the time in an italicized digital while, while the analog face features the Razer logo and places for complications. The most interesting watch face, though, is Chroma — it features a spinning color dial with four different color settings that you could even curate to match your gaming keyboard light settings.

If you're a gamer or fan of Razer products in any way, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 is kind of brilliant. It's self-aware, matching your peripherals but also reminding you when you should get up at stand.

How do you become one of the lucky 1,337 Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch owners? First, I’ll note the quantity pays homage to mid-2000s internet slang I knew nothing about before putting together this story. And once the phrase “leetspeak,” came up in my research, Fossil lost me. Still, to secure the groovy, limited-edition gaming wearable, set a reminder for January 10.

Skagen Gen 6 smartwatch

(Image credit: Skagen)

In addition to Razer x Fossil Gen 6, the Fossil Group announced the Skagen Gen 6 smartwatch for $295. Skagen’s version of the smartwatch promises minimalist Danish design, with a unisex assortment of four different case and strap options. The stainless steel mesh bands look particularly nice. And like the Razer collaboration, the 42mm Skagen Gen 6 smartwatch offers select watch faces curated for the brand.

As a reminder, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches are mostly the Fossil Gen 6 that came out in August 2021. The Gen 6 brings SpO2 monitoring, on-wrist call support for both iOS and Android users and the modernized Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, which promises better battery efficiency (or a full 24 hours of use) and future compatibility with Wear OS 3.

Wear OS 3 still isn’t ready for Fossil’s latest smartwatch line, though we’ve been promised the Gen 6 will undergo the official update before the end of this year. That said, the company recently rolled out Spotify offline support and could introduce more user-facing updates before the Wear OS 3 roll out.