Fortnite Diplo event: How to watch Higher Ground Live in Party Royale

Fortnite Diplo event time Fortnite's Diplo Presents: Higher Ground starts tomorrow (Friday, July 31) at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST. It's scheduled to last 30 minutes.

Rebroadcast details can be found below.

The summer isn't ending without one more Fortnite Diplo event! Yes, after the success of DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley, the DJ is closing out the season with a live performance entitled "Diplo Presents: Higher Ground" that's going to be packed with more beats than you can dance to (at a social distance).

Oh, and there's a door prize for all partiers: a "music-reactive' Afterparty Wrap that turns your gear alive will be handed out to all Fortnite players, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

While we might see some surprise names added to the set list, this Fortnite Diplo event is unlike the last set that featured Young Thug: it's all Diplo. Here's a trailer for Diplo Presents: Higher Ground

Fortnite's series of online events started with concerts featuring Marshmello and Travis Scott. This summer, director Christopher Nolan and Diplo have both been big names for Fortnite virtual events, throwing parties, screening movies and debuting trailers.

How to watch the Fortnite Diplo event

Those Fortnite gamers for Diplo's band of online ravers (and not looking for virtual reavers trying to throw down) should sign into the game and then select Party Royale mode. From there, mosey on over to the stage on the west side of the battle island.

If you miss the live broadcast at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, there's gonna be a full rebroadcast on Monday (August 3), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT at the Main Stage.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you don't already have Fortnite, the game is free to download on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Mac and PC. So there's no reason not to fire up the game and come enjoy one of the biggest (virtual ) concerts of the summer.

Fortnite Diplo event bonus outfits

The Item Shop, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, will have the the Envision Outfit and the following music-reactive items: Back Scratcher Back Bling and Light Knives Pickaxe. And while the Nightlife Outfit will return, we'll see the debut of the Party Diva, Party MVP and Party Star Outfits (all music-reactive).