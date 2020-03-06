Forget the Galaxy S20: Cheap Samsung Galaxy S10 deal is $370 off right now

Samsung's new smartphones have officially hit online and retail stores. As a result, Galaxy S20 deals are all the rage right now. However, if you're running low on cash we've found an amazing Galaxy S10 Plus deal that beats any discount you'll find on Samsung's newer phones.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus on sale for $629.99. (This price is valid on the Black and Prism White models only). That's $370 off and one of the best Galaxy deals we've seen. By comparison, it beats Amazon's current sale price of $849.

Galaxy S10 Plus: was $999 now $629 @ B&H

Now that the S20 is almost widely available, retailers are slashing the price of the previous-gen S10 Plus. B&H Photo, for instance, is taking a whopping $370 off. If you're strapped for cash, this S10 Plus deal is a better bargain than any S20 offer. View Deal

Although it's a year old, the Galaxy S10 Plus is nowhere near being an obsolete phone. In terms of hardware, it packs a 6.4-inch (wide quad HD+) LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It sports three rear cameras including a 16MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), and a 12MP telephoto (f/2.4).

In our Galaxy S10 Plus review, we loved its in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, its immersive Infinity-O display, and superb 12.5-hour battery life.

B&H's Galaxy S10 Plus deal is likely to sell out fast, so get it while you still can.