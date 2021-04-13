Forget MacBook Pro — new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and 360 images leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops were leaked earlier this year, and pegged to take on the MacBook Pro 2021. While we saw leaked renders just last month, images of the products in real life have been spotted, thanks to a recent certification for the devices.

91mobiles has pulled the images from the SafetyKorea certification, and while they don't look anywhere near as stylish as the shots shared last month, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 pictured are in line with what we've seen already.

(Image credit: SafetyKorea via 91mobiles)

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (left) and Galaxy Book Pro 360 (right) both feature narrow bezels, full-size keyboards and generous trackpads. We've previously heard that the Galaxy Book Pro will be available in blue or silver while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in navy or gold.

In the images from the Korean website, the Galaxy Book Pro is shown off in the silver colorway, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is seen in white — not a color previously disclosed.

In addition to these two images, elsewhere, MySmartPrice has spotted the FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications for the Galaxy Book Go. This third laptop is set to offer support for 34.5W fast-charging and Bluetooth 5.1.

Combined with previous leaks, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect from the three laptops, which are reportedly set to be revealed on April 14, if the leaked roadmap that reputed leaker Evan Blass shared is anything to go by.

Fellow leaker WalkingCat suggested that the laptops will land in May, but that could be referring to the date they go on sale rather than when they get unveiled.

It's going to be a busy month for tech fans, with Apple also rumored to be holding its spring event next week. Siri is the culprit for that leak though — if you ask the voice assistant "when is the next Apple event," the response is April 20, at Apple Park, Cupertino.

We expect that Apple's event will actually be another digital affair, under the circumstances, but we'll find out what it has to combat Samsung with whenever it finally happens.