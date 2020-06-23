RIP Flash Player: Adobe says you have this much time to uninstall app

Putting the final nail in the coffin of Flash Player, Adobe will recommend and prompt users to remove the Flash multimedia plug-in from their web browsers, and to uninstall any stand-alone Flash Player desktop applications, before the year ends.

Writing in an update posted earlier this month on the Flash Player end-of-life page, Adobe confirmed that it will be reminding users to uninstall Flash by Dec. 31 this year.

“Adobe will not issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the EOL Date. We recommend that all users uninstall Flash Player before the EOL date,” the blog reads.

“Users will be prompted by Adobe to uninstall Flash Player on their machines later this year and Flash-based content will be blocked from running in Adobe Flash Player after the EOL Date.”

To uninstall Flash, Adobe has released how-to guides for Windows and Mac users.

End of an era

Adobe not only plans to stop issuing updates for Flash Player by the end of the year, but it will also delete installation links and stop content from utilising the application once it reaches the EOL date.

“Adobe will be removing Flash Player download pages from its site and Flash-based content will be blocked from running in Adobe Flash Player after the EOL Date,” it explained.

“Adobe always recommends using the latest, supported and up-to-date software. Customers should not use Flash Player after the EOL Date since it will not be supported by Adobe.”

Malware warning

Adobe also urged users not to download Flash Player applications from third-parties, as these are likely to be malicious and put users at risk.

“Customers should not use unauthorized versions of Flash Player. Unauthorized downloads are a common source of malware and viruses," the firm warned. " Adobe has no responsibility for unauthorized versions of Flash Player and customers’ use of such versions is entirely at their own risk. “

However, before the EOL date, Adobe will keep supporting Flash. The company said it will “continue issuing regular Flash Player security patches, maintain OS and browser compatibility, and add features and capabilities as determined by Adobe through the end of 2020”.

Since announcing plans to phase out Flash in 2017, Adobe has been working with the likes of Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Mozilla to prepare for its eventual end-of-life.