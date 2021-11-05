Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream sets up a battle between two teams in the middle of the Premier League table. Spurs are hoping for a fresh start under new manager Antonio Conte, while the Toffees are looking to turn around a woeful losing streak.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Spurs live stream takes place Sunday, November 7.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham arrive at Goodison Park with their fifth manager in the past 24 months. Conte began his tenure with a victory over Vitesse in mid-week Europa Conference League, but he'll have an uphill climb in the Premier League. Spurs aren't doing too badly, sitting in ninth place and just five points behind third place.

Some of that new manager energy could inject some life into the attack led by Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura. Conte will likely tinker with the midfield lineup, moving around Tanguy Ndombele, Giovanni Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to maximize creativity and forward movement.

Tottenham come into the match with quite a bit of hope, since Everton have lost three straight Premier League matches. The Toffees started the season in promising fashion, but have swooned in October.

Rafa Benitez is already under fire and has even more of a headache to deal with in this match's lineup. A handful of key players are out with injuries, including Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Fortunately, Richarlison is healthy again and should be dangerous up the pitch.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Will a new manager lift Spurs past Everton? You can find out by watching the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on NBCSN and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBCSN can be accessed through a cable TV package.

The match kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Spurs live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling Cheaper Live TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including USA. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

Fubo.TV If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including USA. View Deal

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.