Early Prime Day deal drops top webcam to $39 — and it's in stock now

An early Prime Day deal has arrived, but we would act fast. All of the best webcams have been going in and out of stock as many of us have been looking to stay connected on Zoom and through other video calling apps.

The Aukey FHD Webcam is currently on sale for just $39 on Amazon, which is $20 off the list price. To get this deal all you ave to do is click the coupon box before checking out (no code required).

The Aukey webcam features 1080p video, captured by a 1/2.9-inch CMOS image sensor. May of the best laptops still capture video at only 720, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. So you should enjoy a sharp picture from this webcam.

This webcam is also great for pairing with one of the best monitors when your laptop is docked, so you can see other callers at eye level. The built-in stereo microphones will ensure you come through loud and clear when you're on conference calls or video chats with family or friends.

If you're into live streaming, the Aukey FHD webcam can record 1080p clips at up to 30 frames per second. The device also promises to deliver good performance in dimly lit rooms and keep you in focus up to 5 meters away.

As you'd expect, installing the Aukey FHD webcam is simple. You just plug it into your laptop or desktop's USB port and then clip it onto your laptop screen or computer monitor. The device is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, as well as Android phones.

Overall, the Aukey FHD webcam looks like a good alternative to the Logitech C920, which costs over $100. At under $40, this is a steal. And be sure to check out all the other early Prime Day deals as we gear up for Amazon's biggest sale of the year.