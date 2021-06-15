Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation Store after six months

After Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Network in December of last year following a terribly buggy launch, it seems the game is making its way back to PS4 Pro and PS5 gamers as soon as next week. Interestingly, Sony is recommending gamers not play the game on a base PS4 console.

Polygon reports that a regulatory disclosure by developer CD Projekt Red states that Cyberpunk 2077 will be reinstated on the PlayStation Store on June 21. In a statement to Polygon, Sony confirmed the return, but recommends gamers play the game on either a PS4 Pro or PS5 system as the game will run into performance issues on older hardware.

"SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021," a Sony spokesperson told Polygon in an email. "Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience."

Sony delisted Cyberpunk 2077 in December of last year due to growing anger from gamers unhappy with the incomplete game. Sony did issue refunds, but it seems that the relationship between CD Projekt Red and Sony soured some. As of May of this year, CD Projekt Red was still unsure as to when Sony would relist the game. Considering the PlayStation ecosystem has over 100 million gamers, having the game delisted hurt CD Projekt Red tremendously. Net profit in the first quarter fell 64.5%, likely due to lowered Cyberpunk sales.

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has put out a host of patches and hot fixes to get the game running at acceptable levels on consoles. While the updates have helped, issues are still arising for gamers.

YouTube channel JB11Games recently uploaded a video of Cyberpunk 2077, giving his commentary from playing the game across various systems. According to the host, while the game is acceptable on last-gen systems, it's still not at ideal playing conditions. But it has improved at the very least. Small in-mission bugs and performance seem to be where CD Projekt Red is making the biggest strides. Still, the host felt that playing on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, especially when dedicated current-gen versions arrive, will be most ideal on console.

In January, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński put out an apology detailing the company's failures. In May, the company put out an updated roadmap for the game, explaining how it plans to continue improving the title for long term success. It includes increased stability, more patches and updates, as well as free DLC.