Best Cyber Monday iPad deals 2020: Save on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more

Time to save because Cyber Monday iPad deals are dropping prices on Apple's popular tablet. Cyber Monday is offering big discounts on the iPad, the new iPad Air or the premier iPad Pro.

Most Cyber Monday deals on iPads are on slightly older models, but you can still find great sales on new editions. One of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals we've seen so far is $100 off the latest iPad Mini at Best Buy, though online stock is currently unavailable and you need to check your local store's inventory.

Another good discount is $30 off the 2020 iPad Air, which is actually a decent saving for a new release.

We're scouring for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals by the minute, so check in to see all the hottest sales. Plus, take a look at Apple Cyber Monday deals for savings on Apple Watches, AirPods and MacBooks.

Cyber Monday iPad deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals and sales

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/Wifi): was $673 now $448 @ Walmart

Hurry, this Cyber Monday iPad deal probably won't last long. Get the 8th-gen new iPad for $225 off. It comes with Apple's fast A12 Bionic processor, 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera and support for Apple Pencil.

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020/LTE): was $559 now $359 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price. Different colors have been available at different times, so check Space Gray if Silver and Gold are out of stock.

iPad Mini 5: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

Check store stock. The iPad mini 5's snappy A12 Bionic processor makes it as fast as the 10.2-inch iPad 2020. Plus it can also last a lot of time on a single charge, posting a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. This amazing Cyber Monday iPad deal is for the space gray, silver and gold models.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020/LTE): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

Currently back to full price. The latest iPad Air has proven so popular that Amazon has had a hard time keeping it in stock. It's available now at the usual MSRP, but could drop again at some point today. If it does, move fast, as the powerful A14 Bionic processor and elegant thin design is making this iPad Air hard to come by.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ B&H Photo

The new iPad Air dropped to $569 at multiple stores, including Amazon (price varying, now back up to normal price) and Walmart (sold out). B&H Photo has the Sky Blue Green colors at the sale price of $569. This new model sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Also at B&H: the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad Air, was $729 now $689.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

Those who push their iPad to the limit will want to save with the 2020 iPad Pro. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. The deal is available after a short break, but while you can secure the low price now, delivery won't be until January, once it's properly back in stock.

10.5" iPad Pro (64GB/2017): was $779 now $680 @ Amazon

Not to parrot Homer Simpson too closely, but "it's still good, it's still good!" Amazon's got $104 off the 2017 iPad Pro, which is still a great tablet. The Tom's Guide battery test took 13 hours and 55 minutes to drain this iPad Pro of a full charge, making it one of the longest lasting slates ever — plus, it's got a 120Hz ProMotion display, giving you smooth refresh rates. The iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 2020 don't even have that.

Cyber Monday iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the most popular iPad for a reason. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both its most affordable, while offering good bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A12 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS 14's multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

Our iPad Air (2020) review explains why that tablet is the best iPad for most people. It's a lot like the iPad Pro, but its starting price is $200 less. Those perks start with thin bezels and the flat-edge design, but it's also got the support for the top Apple accessories — the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil that's much easier to charge and the Magic Keyboard which is an actual delight to use.

Apple's iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup (as its name implies). It's not light on power, though, as Apple's A12 Bionic chip makes it as fast as the normal iPad. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch an episode of one of the best Netflix shows.

Power users, though, will want the iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and you'll find better deals on the 2018 model, which is pretty similar to the 2020 edition. The newer iPad Pro does feature slight performance gains found in Apple's octo-core A12Z CPU. Even though its pricey, it's still been the subject of holiday sales. Other cheap iPad deals are available as well, so keep your eyes open for optimal savings.