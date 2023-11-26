iPad Cyber Monday deals 2023 — get $100 off the iPad Air now

Black Friday is officially over which means it's time to prepare for Cyber Monday. If you're looking to update your iPad or want to get one for the first time, now is the time to shop for some great bargains.

Right now, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $499 at Amazon. We rank this model as the overall best tablet on the market and it's now at its lowest price ever. This incredible slate offers some of the fastest performance you'll find in a tablet (other than the more expensive iPad Pro, of course.) It has long battery life and a great display, too.

If you want more from Cupertino, then check out our best Apple Cyber Monday deals for discounts on everything from AirPods and Apple Watches to the latest MacBooks. Now, here are the best Cyber Monday iPad deals.

Cyber Monday iPad deals

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, this is a decent discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.

8.3" iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all-new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

iPad accessories deals

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $71 @ Amazon

While it doesn't have pressure sensitivity, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) can still be used to make handwritten notes and draw on your iPad's screen. It attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad, and automatically shuts off to save power.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The perfect accessory for the new iPad Pro models, the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil helps you draw, sketch, take notes and more on your tablet. Support for double-tapping lets you easily change tools without setting it down, while the flat edge attaches magnetically for charging and pairing.

Apple Smart Folio: was $79 now $71 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio is our choice for the best iPad case. It's pricy, but it's sleek, thin and light and offers protection for your iPad's screen. It also has a built-in kickstand. It even automatically wakes and shuts off your iPad when you open or close the Folio.

Apple Magic Keyboard 12.9": was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro turns this tablet into a laptop with a comfy typing experience and built-in touchpad. The keys are backlit and there's a USB-C port for pass-through charging. We also love the floating cantilever design for adjusting the angle.

Cyber Monday iPad deals — shopping tips

iPad 2022: The iPad 2022 sports a new A14 Bionic CPU, 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The new iPad also comes with a hefty $449 price tag, which is $120 higher than that of its predecessor. Cyber Monday sales could see this iPad drop to $399 or less.

iPad mini 2021: Although Apple increased the price of the iPad mini by $100 for this generation, the iPad mini 6 received a multitude of upgrades starting with a redesign that includes an edge-to-edge screen. It also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13. According to Apple, the new CPU should provide a 40% jump in performance when compared to the previous iPad mini. Price-wise, the biggest discount we've seen for the iPad mini 6 is $100, bringing it to a neat $399.

iPad Air 2022: The iPad Air 2022 is our choice for the best tablet on the market, making it a great choice of tablet for a wide range of users. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU. Its 12MP ultra-wide front camera supports Center Stage. The tablet also features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. The lowest price we've seen for this model is $499.

iPad Pro: Apple's professional tablets will see massive price cuts this holiday season. The base 11-inch iPad Pro is regularly $50 off, whereas the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro can usually be found for $999 ($100 off). Expect Cyber Monday iPad deals to take from $100 to $350 off various configurations of these tablets. The base models should see at least $100 off, whereas the higher $350 discounts will go toward the higher capacity models. This model sells out fast, so if you see it on sale, snag it fast!

Which iPad is right for me?

The 10.2-inch iPad is the most popular iPad for a reason. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both affordable and offers good bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A13 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS' multitasking tricks. It will also make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother. Sure, it's been replaced by Apple's 2022 model, but it still remains a solid value.

The iPad Air (2022) is a solid pick if you want more power. Our iPad Air (2022) review explains why that tablet is the best iPad for most people. It's a lot like the iPad Pro, but its starting price is $200 less. The iPad Air has thin bezels and a flat-edge design, and it's also got support for the top Apple accessories — the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil that's much easier to charge and the Magic Keyboard which is a delight to use.

Apple's iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup (as its name implies). It's not light on power though, as the new 2021 model sports an A15 Bionic chip, which on paper makes it as fast as the iPhone 13. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch some of the best Netflix shows.

Power users, though, will want the iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. The new tablets are powered by Apple's M2 CPU, which means you'll get record-breaking speeds out of them.