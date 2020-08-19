Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War trailer, release date, reveal and leaks

After months of leaks and teases, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official. While we don’t know a ton of definitive information about the next Call of Duty installment just yet, we finally have an official name, and a full reveal is just days away.

Whether you intend to dive headfirst into the military thriller campaign or blast your way through the game’s perennially popular multiplayer modes, you’ll want to stay abreast of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War news. Here’s what we know so far, and what we’d like to learn over the next few weeks.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War trailer

The Black Ops: Cold War teaser is here, splicing together historical war and unrest footage with the slogan "know your history or be doomed to repeat it."

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War reveal

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be officially revealed on August 26, according to a teaser trailer released by Activision.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty 2020 leaks

(Image credit: Activision)

The latest information we have comes from a fairly reliable Call of Duty leaker on Twitter, who goes by the handle of @okami13_. He recently released a mockup poster with Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War printed on it. (It’s not an official poster by any means; it’s just photoshopped text on existing Call of Duty box art.) This is as good a guess as any for the title of the next game.

Okami is also known for leaking information just a few days before an official announcement, as he did with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign. If his Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War information is correct, we could expect to see a confirmation soon; if not, it’s best to take this, like any potential leak, with a grain of salt.

Press and influencers, such as charlieINTEL below, have been receiving a large crate from Activision (reported by IGN), with instructions not to open them until 12pm Eastern Time, August 10. Since that date, Activision has been delivering various teasers via Call of Duty: Warzone and online, culminating in the first teaser trailer that released on August 19.