Buy any Fire TV and get a free Echo Dot at Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off 2020 with one of our favorite TV deals of the holiday season. It's an especially tempting deal if you're hosting a Super Bowl 2020 viewing party and looking for a new 4K TV.

Currently, when you purchase any Toshiba or Insignia Fire TV, you'll get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen). For instance, you can get the Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV with Echo Dot 3rd gen for $329.99. The TV set alone normally retails for $449.99, whereas the smart speaker is valued at $50, so that's $170 in savings. Best Buy's selection of Fire TV sets from Insignia and Toshiba range 24 inches to 65 inches.

Amazon's Fire Edition TVs offers seamless access to popular streaming services including , Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

In our Insignia Fire TV review, we were impressed by its HDR support and built-in Alexa support. Watching scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming, we saw vibrant colors and fairly smooth action for a 60-Hz panel.

If you'd prefer another TV brand, Best Buy also offers this free Echo Dot deal with Insignia's 55-inch Fire TV for for $330 ($150 off).