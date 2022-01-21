Brentford vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brentford vs Wolves live stream features a clash between two clubs on different trajectories. The Bees have lost their last three Premier League matches, while Wolves have notched two wins and a respectable draw against Chelsea. At this rate, they'll be making a serious bid for a top-four finish to the season.

Brentford vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Brentford vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, January 22.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brentford have had a disappointing run of things after a fantastic start to their first season in the top flight. And while they're not in relegation zone, a few wins by lower teams would be cause for major concern.

While Thomas Frank doesn't have superstars at his disposal, the Bees don't lack for talent. Goals have come from a variety of players. And they did beat Wolves at Molineux back in September.

But Wolves have improved since then, especially in defense. They'll also be more well-rested, as they last played on Jan. 15 while the Bees had an outing in midweek, losing 3-1 to Man Utd. Bruno Lage does have some injuries to contend with, though, including Ruben Neves, Hee-chan Hwang, Jonny Ott and Willy Bolly. Roman Saiss is also still away at AFCON.

Wolves can still count on Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady, and Adama Traore, who all scored in the win against Southampton.

Will Wolves move further up the table? See what happens by watching the Brentford vs Wolves live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Brentford vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brentford vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.