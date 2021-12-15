Book of Boba Fett leak teases two big Star Wars cameos

Everything is connected in the galaxy far, far away. So, it's no surprise that The Book of Boba Fett might bring in some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe when it premieres on Disney Plus later this month. But according to one rumor, one particularly beloved face (and perhaps another) may make a cameo.

So, beware potential spoilers for Book of Boba Fett below!

According to Star Wars News Net, a fan-favorite character may appear in the upcoming series, which follows the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his mercenary partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they take over Jabba the Hutt's crime syndicate on Tatooine.

Fett made his surprise return in The Mandalorian season 2, after his death in Return of the Jedi was retconned. He saved a mortally wounded Shand and they teamed up to pursue Din Djarin to retrieve Fett's armor. In return, they helped Djarin protect and rescue Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from the nefarious Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale ended with a teaser that showed Fett and Shand going back to Tatooine, where they take over the territory once ruled by Jabba.

Fans immediately began speculating about established Star Wars characters that might be brought into the story. Of course, Din Djarin was at the top of the list. However, it seems like another Mandalorian favorite might stop by the show — Grogu!

Last we saw the adorable little green creature, he was leaving his adoptive father to go train with none other than Luke Skywalker. Grogu's future on The Mandalorian season 3 is unclear.

But Star Wars News Net received a tip that Grogu is featured on crew merchandise for The Book of Boba Fett. "This crew merchandise is usually produced in small quantities and is meant for special people involved with the project," the site notes.

And then other sources confirmed this speculation, leading SWNN to note that "indeed we will get a glimpse of Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett."

Then, blogger Jordan Maison tweeted that Grogu may not be the only big cameo: "Who he's hanging with is pretty cool too."

Considering that Grogu is currently in company with Luke Skywalker, that points to the Jedi making an appearance. Which would make sense — he did grow up on Tatooine, after all! The way Maison phrased it, though, makes us wonder if Grogu is "hanging with" a different Jedi.

Of course, we're taking these rumors with a huge grain of salt. We'll find out what happens when The Book of Boba Fett is released December 29. In the meantime, you can watch the Star Wars movies in order, plus the Disney Plus series, to get ready.