The Mandalorian spinoff revealed in season 2 finale — what you need to know

Beware! Below you will get spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale!

So, there you have it, Star Wars fans, in the end-credits for The Mandalorian season 2 finale, "The Rescue" we learned the star of yet-another Disney Plus Star Wars show, one that wasn't announced at the Disney Investors event.

And just to make sure you don't get spoiled about this Mandalorian spinoff, I'm going to put all the big spoiler-iffic details after these two links. I'll also dance around the rest of the details, as to try and not ruin the rest of The Mandalorian s2 finale for you.

OK, now that I've done everything I can to stop people from being spoiled, here's the dirt. The new Star Wars Disney Plus series is entitled The Book of Boba Fett. And we have a release date: December 2021.

This, we assume, must be what Katherine Kennedy was referencing when she referred to "the next chapter" in the story of The Mandalorian during the Disney Investors Day event, which she said would be here by next Christmas.

No details have been given about The Mandalorian season 3, so it's not crazy to think that could be pushed to winter 2022. We're awaiting the next holographic message from Disney HQ for that.

The Book of Boba Fett story

Since The Mandalorian season 2 finale sees Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) off Bib Fortuna, who had taken over Jabba the Hutt's palace, and take over, it seems the new series would likely focus on what it's like to be a crime boss in this generation of the Star Wars universe.

Now, Boba Fett's gone from taking bounties to likely issuing them, so it'll probably be interesting to see which hunters he trusts, and how little leeway he gives them all.

And the fan favorite bounty hunter isn't alone. Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) joined him on his trip to Tatooine, and looks to be his proverbial right hand as he rules from Jabba's throne.