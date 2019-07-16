Bonkers Prime Day Deal: Get a Switch and Xbox One S for $400

If you happen to be in the market for both a Nintendo Switch and Xbox One S, Google has one heck of a deal for you to counter the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

On Google Express (via antonline.com), you can currently get a Switch and Xbox One S bundled together for $444, which drops down to $400 when you use the promo code GOTURE at checkout to save 10%.

Nintendo Switch/Xbox One S bundle: was $550 now just $400 at Google Express This 2-for-1 console package gets you a Nintendo Switch and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for just $400 if you use the code GOTURE at checkout. View Deal

This bundle gets you the standard Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons (normally $299). You'll also get the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (normally $249), which packs in digital copies of Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft. Note that this version of the Xbox One S doesn't pack a disc drive.

These consoles would normally add up to $550 if purchased separately, so you're saving about $150 if you scoop up the Google Express bundle. While you might not be interested in both consoles, this is a great deal for folks who, say, may be interested in keeping one system and giving the other to someone as a gift.

As far as other notable console deals go, we've seen a great $329 Switch bundle at Walmart that gets you a game and choice of accessory, as well as a killer $199 Xbox One S bundle on Amazon that throws in an extra controller. But if for some reason you need both of these systems at once, this package is hard to pass up.