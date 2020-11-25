Best T-Mobile Black Friday deals: iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 and more

The best T-Mobile Black Friday deals have something for everyone, whether you’re a big iPhone fan or team Android.

After acquiring Sprint, T-Mobile has become a juggernaut in the U.S. It has more than 100 million customers that can tap into T-Mobile’s 5G network, which is nationwide. And now T-Mobile is offering some of the steepest discounts on the hottest phones for seriously good Black Friday deals.

T-Mobile’s best Black Friday deals include a free iPhone 12 (via monthly bill credits) and the superb Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for only $99. And there’s a lot more savings to be had.

Here are the best T-Mobile Black Friday deals you can get. And be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals hub to stretch those savings into next week.

Best T-Mobile Black Friday deals

iPhone 12: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $830 off the iPhone 12 when you join the carrier and activate a new line. You'll purchase an iPhone 12 on a monthly payment plan and receive credit via 30 monthly bill credits.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get a new line at T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device, and the carrier will give you up to $730 credits applied to your monthly bill. That covers the cost of an iPhone 12 mini at T-Mobile.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max: save up to $950 @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro delivers the best cameras on any phone along with a stellar display and unbeatable performance. And T-Mobile is offers up to $950 off both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You need to activate a new line on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible iPhone in good condition. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 FE normally costs $699, but you save $600 on that cost by opening a new line at T-Mobile. The S20 FE features a 6.5-inch OLED display, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate and very good triple rear cameras.View Deal

iPhone 11: was $599 now free

You can snag the excellent iPhone 11 from T-Mobile in this Black Friday deal for free. You'll need to purchase two devices and activate two or more lines on T-Mobile to get the savings via 24 monthly bill credits. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $199 @ T-Mobile

Buy an iPhone SE on a monthly installment plan, and activate a new line of data at T-Mobile. The Uncarrier will give you bill credits over the next 24 months that cut the iPhone SE price by 50%. View Deal