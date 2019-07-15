Buy a $25 Gift Card, Get $5 Credit on Amazon Prime Day

On Amazon Prime Day, even gift cards are on sale. Sort of. Amazon is currently running a promotion for members of its Prime subscription service: spend $25 on a gift card, get $5 in Amazon credit via coupon code "GCPRIME19". It's a straightforward enough deal, and potentially pretty useful for folks who plan to spend $30 or so at Amazon in the future.

The deal is exceedingly easy to activate. Simply visit the Amazon Gift Cards page, and enter the promo code "GCPRIME19" during checkout. You can purchase any $25 (or higher) Amazon gift card, either a hard copy or a digital version. After the transaction goes through, you'll find $5 worth of Amazon credit in your account within the next two days.

Be aware that since you don't necessarily get the credit instantaneously, this deal may not be the best choice if you're hoping to cash in on Amazon Prime Day sales. Furthermore, the promotion works only once per account; if you buy a $50 gift card, you won't get $10 worth of credit, in other words.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try a free trial today; it's the only way to access a number of Amazon Prime Day deals, including this one. Since you'll have $30 to spend once Prime Day is over, you should check out our tips on which products to buy today, and which to save for later.