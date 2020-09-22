Get ready: Amazon Prime Day is almost here. New reporting suggests that Amazon Prime Day 2020 could happen in October. Traditionally held in July, the pandemic forced Amazon to delay Prime Day till Q4 of 2020.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday exclusively for Prime members. The 48-hour event is packed with deals on everything from 4K TVs to Instant Pots. So what kind of Amazon Prime Day deals can you expect this year? Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day 2020.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items. The sales were exclusively for Amazon Prime members only. The event was a hit and since 2015 Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive Black Friday like event.

Amazon Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and although Amazon Prime Day will occur later than usual, it'll still be a big event.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2020 postponed?

Amazon Prime Day always occurs in July. This year, however, the pandemic — along with a massive surge in online shopping — caused Amazon to postpone Prime Day for the first time in its history. During an earnings call last month, Amazon execs stated that Prime Day would occur in Q4 of 2020.

The official Amazon Prime Day date is still unknown, but new reporting indicates it could happen as soon as October 13. Various pitches we've received for "Prime Day deals of the day" also suggest Prime Day may occur in October. An Amazon spokesperson tells Tom's Guide that Amazon has not officially announced a Prime Day date and to expect Prime Day to happen sometime in Q4.

Where is Amazon Prime Day celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

In 2017, Amazon also expanded Prime Day's duration. It went from a 24-hour event to one that lasted for 30 hours. In 2018, Amazon expanded the holiday to 36 hours and in 2019 it lasted a full 48 hours.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day offers the year's best discounts on Amazon hardware. The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle Paperwhite are just some of the devices that tend to see the biggest discounts on Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for Prime Day deals you can get now, make sure to check out Amazon's daily deals page. Below we're also listing the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods benefits

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past two years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day.

Other Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.

This year, however, it's unclear what role Whole Foods will play on Amazon Prime Day. Social distancing guidelines will likely be in effect, which means in-store shopping will not be encouraged. We predict Amazon Prime Day deals will focus on online Whole Foods orders instead of in-store discounts.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert?

For the past two years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a Prime Day concert that all Prime members can stream live via Amazon's website. In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline the show. Last year, the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA.

Both concerts were held in New York and available for streaming throughout Prime Day. (For Prime members only, naturally). Given the current state of the pandemic, we don't foresee any concerts taking place any city. However, Amazon may still host a virtual concert without an audience.

Amazon Prime Day and the next-gen consoles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will make their official debut on November 12 and November 10, respectively. Unfortunately, we don't expect to see any pre-order deals for either console on Prime Day. In fact, just scoring a pre-order might be deal in and of itself. There's a chance we'll see some bundles on Amazon Prime Day, but expect the savings to be modest since demand is high and there's zero incentive to offer discounts. That said, expect to see amazing fire sales on the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X, which could see discounts that take $100+ off.

