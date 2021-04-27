Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): Specs, price, and availability

Amazon announced the next generation of its Fire HD 10 tablet today (April 27), and it's no longer just one device. Instead, there are three different models, starting at $149 and going up to $199.

Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Fire HD 10, the Fire HD 10 Plus, and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition.

Amazon Fire HD 10: Specs, price, and availability

The all-new Fire HD 10 is the successor to the current Amazon Fire HD 10, which is on our page of the best tablets despite its being released in 2019.

The newer model starts at the same price—$149.99—and is ready to pre-order today. The Fire HD 10 will ship on May 26. You can get it with 32GB or 64GB of storage and in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch 1080p display that's 10 percent brighter than the current model, a 2MP front-facing camera, a 2GHz octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, and Dolby Atmos audio. It has thinner bezels than the previous model, though they're still pretty sizable when compared with the iPad Pro. The Fire HD 10 promises up to 12 hours of battery life, which is one hour less than what the current version scored on our battery test.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus starts at $179 — $30 more than the base model — but it has 4GB of RAM, a soft-touch finish, and Qi wireless charging. It can also be paired with an Anker Made for Amazon wireless charging dock that converts it into a smart display.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, aimed at children from 3 to 7 years old, costs $199. It will come with a child-proof case, and be available in three colors: Sky Blue, Aquamarine, or Lavender. A kickstand on the back of the case will double as a handle. In addition, it will come with a year of Amazon Kids+ for free (subscriptions start at $2.99/month for Prime members) and a two-year warranty.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is different from the also-just-announced Amazon Fire Kids Pro, which we go into detail in a separate post.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle

In an effort to promote its tablet as more of a work device, Amazon is offering a Productivity Bundle with either the Fire HD 10 or the Fire HD 10 Plus. This bundle, which starts at $219.99, includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard case as well as a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 ($69.99/year after that), which gives you 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage which can be used with up to five devices.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Outlook

We consider the previous Fire HD 10 as the best tablet made by Amazon, not to mention one of the best Android tablets, even if you can't get Google apps. (There's no reason to think this will change for the new models).

We're also curious to see what performance improvements the Plus version of the Fire HD 10 will translate to in real-world tests. At this point, the biggest addition is the Plus' wireless charging, which could make the Fire HD 10 Plus a great smart display for those who don't want to also buy an Amazon Echo Show.

All of the Fire HD 10 models are available for preorder today, and will start shipping on May 26.