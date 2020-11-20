Amazon UK Black Friday deals are live: The best sales right now

Once a U.S.-centric event, Black Friday deals crossed the Atlantic and landed on British shores a few years ago. Now it’s a major day in the sales calendar, and a great time to bag yourself a tech bargain.

A lot of retailers are already offering discounts and deals, notably Amazon, which has a suite of products on sale. Of course, finding a good bargain amidst a bevvy of other cut-price items can be tricky, but this is where Tom’s Guide can help: read on to see our picks of the best deals so far.

Echo 4th Gen: was £89 now £59

The Echo is the latest full-size smart speaker from Amazon offering a new spherical design, good sound for its price and an audio in/put port. It's both literally and figuratively one of the most well-rounded smart speakers we've tested.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49 now £28

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon combining solid sound for its small size and offering a load of Alexa smart home skills to tap into. If you're starting out down the smart home route then this could be the speaker for you.

Echo Dot w/ Clock (4th gen): was £59 now £38

The new spherical Echo Dot with Clock does everything its larger siblings can, plus tell the time with its inbuilt digital display. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49, now £29

It's not an Amazon sale without a discount on its own devices, and now those are finally here. Smarten up your TV with the 4K Fire TV Stick, complete with support for 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. All stored in a tiny stick, with the Alexa voice remote, and for under £30.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £109 now £69

Save £40 on the Echo/Fire TV hybrid device complete with all the best features of both. Not only does it smarten up your TV and offer Alexa voice controls, the Fire TV Cube also hooks up all your favourite AV devices and grants you the ability to control them with your voice -- no remote required. It also comes with 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote: was £39 now £24

It may not have 4K, but it still has the Alexa remote and the ability to control TV playback with your voice. Because we're in the 2020s, and pressing buttons is such a 2010s activity.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was £89 now £54

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber.

Amazon Kindle: was £69 now £49

The eReader that popularised eReaders, or at least the latest version of it. Read all your favourites from the Kindle store on a device that lasts for weeks, even if you use the front light.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was £229 now £169

Like the Kindle, but better. It's got more storage, a paper-like Paperwhite display that reads like printed paper, IPX8 waterproofing, Audible integration, and a thin ergonomic design. Plus the whole Kindle store at your fingertips.

Samsung T5 500GB SSD: was £178 now £89.11 @ Amazon

Add 500GB of storage to your PC or console for 50% off. The T5's read/write speeds are faster than traditional external hard disks, and the design is shock resistant. And you can even use it to store more games on your new PS5 and Xbox Series X.

OnePlus 8 Pro: was £899 now £745

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the Chinese phone maker's top smartphone, and for good reason. It offers a powerful Snapdragon 865, a quad-rear camera array, 120Hz QHD display, and a rather lovely design. And there's 5G connectivity to boot. With more than £150 off the original price, this deal is a bargain.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle: was £246.76 now £235

It's not be biggest of savings but it's still money off a Nintendo Switch bundle, which doesn't happen that often. This gets you the Switch Lite with The Witcher 3, a stellar open-world RPG that'll keep your attention for hours upon hours.

Blink Mini indoor camera: was £34 now £24

There's no such thing as too much home security, especially when adding a new security camera is as easy, and cheap, as buying a Blink Mini. With powerful security features it was already a pint-sized bargain when it cost £34. But now it's £10 off? This is an absolute must buy.

OnePlus 8 Pro: was £799 now £649

Still the flagship of the OnePlus 'Pro' range, this is probably the best premium OnePlus device you can get. It's also the only one with wireless charging, and since there's no OnePlus 8T Pro to entice you, so it's this or wait until spring for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus Nord: was £469 now £365

While no longer OnePlus's cheapest handset, it's still pretty cheap. Especially when you knock this much off the total price, as Amazon have done. It's the perfect phone for enjoying premium features for a not-so premium price.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was £199 now £169 @ Amazon

If you don't care about playing on your TV, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the Switch for you. It's a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch — especially the games. Plus it's lighter and a lot nicer to look at than the boring black original. There's one caveat: to get this deal, you'll need to sign up to the Amazon Platinum Mastercard.

Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2 Pack): was £229 now £179

Get Google's whole home Wi-Fi system for a little bit less. One router can cover up to 85sqm, while the two pack on sale can cover up to 170sqm - so double the distance. If you're struggling with Wi-Fi blackspots at home, this is a deal for you. Now £50 off at Amazon.

SanDisk Extreme PRO: was £94.99 now £84

Ok, so SD cards aren't the most glamorous of gadgets, but anyone with a DLSR will know they are crucial. This SanDisk SD card comes with 256GB of memory, which should allow you to capture masses of photos and video.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card: was £133 now £85

File sizes are getting bigger all the time, so you need the storage to be able to keep them all safe. SanDisk's 512GB microSD card may seem like overkill, but those files add up very quickly. And with 49% off the normal asking price, you can't go wrong here

Sabrent 1TB Rocket SSD: was £149.99 now £93.74

It's not the sexiest of tech purchases, but an affordable SSD is great for people looking to boost the performance and capacity of their PCs. And this cut-price NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD could be just the ticket.

Logitech M330: was £29.99 now £17.24

If you want a decent wireless mouse then Logitech is one of the brand to go for. This M330 mouse offers 1000 DPI optical tracking and has a 24-month battery life. And it's now nearly half the price.

Tronsmart T6 Max: was £99.99 now £71

Love speakers but hate wires? Then this bluetooth speaker could be for you. It's from a relatively unknown brand, but the reviews on Amazon are very positive. And with £28 sliced off the price, it's worth a punt if you want a way to bring music into your garden for BBQs when the good weather returns. Just make sure to tick the voucher box before you checkout.

Enacfire wireless earbuds: was £29.99 now £23.99

At under £30 these wireless earbuds are an ideal back-up pair of headphones for when your main pair run out of battery or you lose them. Yet for the price, they offer 18-hours of playtime, which is rather neat.

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i7 (2019): was £1,449 now £1,049

Packing in the same 13.9-inch 3K screen as the 2020 model, and includes an 8th gen i7 processor, Windows 10, a GeForce MX250, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. All packaged in the same sleek MacBook-inspired design. Now £400 off at Amazon

Huawei MateBook D 14: was £649.99 now £549

If you're after a neat and capable laptop, then the Huawei MateBook D 14 could be well worth your consideration. With a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM. and a 512GB SSD, it's got enough power for pretty much every day-to-day work task. And with £100 off it's a bargain.

Dell SE2216H monitor: was £89.99 now £74.99

We're all spending more time than ever at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So make life a little more comfortable when working from home with this cheap and cheerful Dell display.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch: was £129, now £99

Upgrade your runs with Garmin's lightweight GPS fitness watch. Not only will this be able to track exactly where you've been, it'll keep tabs on all your activity so you know exactly how hard you worked. Also includes smart features like notifications, music control, and more.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: was £199 now £169

Not the most recent Galaxy Watch, but in the days of incremental updates that's hardly an issue, Complete with full Samsung smartwatch features, with a focus on fitness and wellness, it's perfect for keep track of your own health. Now £30 off at Amazon

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch: was £279 now £199

Want to get stared with a smartwatch? The Fossil Gen 5 is a rather impressive Wear OS watch, now at a heavily discounted price.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199 now £159 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness out there, with plenty of features to enhance your workouts. It's got the usual heart and sleep monitoring, alongside Alexa, blood-oxygen monitoring and more.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £94.99

Amazon's Goldilocks smart display is just right when it comes to size, price, and features. Despite its 8-inch display, it's still large enough to pack in everything we could want from it, such as watching videos, looking up recipes, listening to podcasts, interacting with smart home devices, and a lot more.

D-Link DIR-3060, EXO AC3000 Smart Wi-Fi Gaming Router: was £169 now £123

It's not Wi-Fi 6, but it's still a great router if you need a lot of stuff running without losing speed. It offers 3,000 Mbps over three bands, gigabit LAN, Alexa support, and more. Perfect for gamers and non-gamers alike. Now £46 off at Amazon

ACEPC T6 Mini PC Stick: was £239 now £169

An entire PC housed in a little stick that plug straight into your monitor. Complete with a full version of Windows 10 Pro, 8GB of RAM, 120GB of storage, an Intel Atom processor, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a microSD card slot, this has everything you need. And then some. Now £50 off at Amazon.

Yamaha YAS-107 Soundbar: was £225 now £164

Promising crystal clear 3D surround sound on your TV, making sure you get the most out of whatever you're watching. Your smartphone also works as a remote control, and you can connect via Bluetooth to play audio from LL your devices as well

BT Mini Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi: was £169 now £99

Eliminate wireless dead spots in your home, with a mesh solution you can add to your existing BT home Wi-Fi. It's easy to set up and can all be configured from the mobile app.

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch: was £279.99 now £154.99

Struggle to wake up in the morning thanks to the tedium of working from home? Then you might need a caffeinated perk, and this De'Longhi coffee machine could be just the ticket to a perked up morning.

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi: was £169 now £129

With enough high speed coverage for up to 3250 square feet of space, this is a great way to keep every corner of your home connected. With one easy to set-up router and two signal boosting-satellites you'll get better Wi-Fi in no time.

Skyroam Solis X Wi-Fi Hotspot: was £179 now £143

Make sure you have internet wherever you are, with this 'smartspot' that combines 4G and Wi-Fi in over 130 countries to keep you online and away from sketchy free public WiFi. Plus it has a bonus 8MP remote camera, 4,700 mAh battery pack, and a 16 hour battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: was £579 now £399

Everyone might be going on about the S20 FE, or even the Galaxy S21, but there's still something to be had about last year's cheap flagship. It's everything you could want from a Samsung, only using last year's chips, and costing a fraction of the price.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 wireless speaker + charging dock: was £109 now £88

Offering 360-degree sound, waterproofing, and deep accurate bass, the BOOM 3 has been carefully crafted to make sure you hear every note. And best of all it comes with the bundled wireless charging dock you can keep it powered up without having to keep plugging it in.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £329 now £199

You don't need to go to Dyson for a great vacuum, especially when the sales are on. The best part is this upright vacuum can transform into a portable vacuum for cleaning awkward surfaces like stairs and under furniture. Plus it performs well on all surfaces, and has an Anti Hair wrap to make sure it doesn't all get stuck in the brush roll.

Dell 27-inch Monitor: was £159 now £119

Add an extra screen to your setup with this 27-inch Full HD display from Dell. Complete with a narrow bezel, three year warranty, HDMI and VGA support, and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for all situations

The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro & DualShock 4 Bundle - £529 at Amazon

PS4 Pro consoles are hard to find these days, and even rarer is this special Last of Us Part 2 version, which comes with a unique body design for both the console and the included DualShock 4 controller, plus a copy of the critically acclaimed game to play.

Razer Raiju Ultimate controller: was £199, now £171

If the standard DualShock 4 isn't good enough for you, this wired or wireless customizable controller lets you pick the analog sticks, D-Pad and buttons you want, and offers app-controlled remappable buttons and RGB lighting to boot.