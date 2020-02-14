Act Fast: Surface Pro 7 price hits all-time low at Walmart

The Surface Pro 7 is a solid 2-in-1 for anyone looking for an iPad Pro alternative. As part of its Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has Microsoft's versatile 2-in-1 at an all-time price low.

Currently, you can score the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $579.99 at Walmart. That's $170 off its regular $749 price and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Surface Pro 7. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $639. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Surface Pro 7: was $749 now $579 @ Walmart

The base Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Walmart has it on sale for $579.99. That's a whopping $170 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this new 2-in-1. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $639.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $764 @ Walmart

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the MS Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $265 off its normal price. View Deal

The configuration on sale features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In sister site LaptopMag's Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, they were impressed by its premium design and rich display. The touch display was also very responsive and never missed a beat.

If you want the full 2-in-1 experience complete with Microsoft's Type Cover, Walmart also has the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $764.99 ($265 off). It sports 8GB of RAM and a faster Core i5 CPU. Best Buy has the same model on sale for $799.