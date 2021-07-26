8K TCL Roku TV pricing revealed — and it's good news

TCL today announced the price and availability of its highly anticipated 8K Roku TVs. Both a 65-inch model ($2,199) and 75-inch model ($2,999) will hit retail next month.

We've known TCL planned to launch rather affordable 8K sets soon, but price and availability had been under wraps until now. The two models are pitched as an extended offering of the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635), one of the best TVs we've tested this year.

Like the standard 6-Series, the 8K 6-Series lineup will run the always-reliable Roku TV. TCL makes some of the best Roku TVs, but since the company hinted at a step into Google TV platform, we weren't sure which software to expect on 8K units.

“We are thrilled to offer TCL’s first 8K resolution sets this year in partnership with Roku," said Chris Larson, TCL's Senior Vice President via press release. "Not only will we be ready for the next stage of 8K content as new game consoles and streaming services roll out, but more importantly, we’re making 8K more accessible to all."

8K TCL Roku TVs: Should you buy?

The best 8K TVs offer ultra-high resolution — 7680 x 4320 pixels, to be exact. More pixels mean more dynamic picture quality.

When consumer 8K TVs first materialized, the premium for elevated performance ran several thousand dollars. Along with a limited catalog of 8K content available to watch, high price has prevented wider adoption of the pixel-packed screens.

We've seen expenses come down, but even this year, most 8K TVs start at over $3,000. The fact that TCL's 8K sets fall below that threshold could be good news for growing interest in the screen technology. There are some high-end 4K OLED TVs that cost more than $2,199, or the price of the 65-inch 8K TCL Roku TV.

If you've been asking yourself, "Is this the time to buy an 8K TV?" the answer is... maybe. Again, 8K isn't nearly as standardized as 4K in terms of content offerings, and there's a lot that needs to figured out before you'll be able to watch blockbuster films in 8K.

But for the price, there's a draw to TCL's 8K TVs. Not to mention, they're the first 8K TVs with THX Certified Game Mode, complete with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency. While you won't be able to experience 8K gaming, the next-gen graphics of the PS5 or Xbox Series X should look fantastic on these sets.