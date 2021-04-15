Mazda MX-30 EV 2002 unveiled — price, range, interior and more

Mazda has been a bit slow to EVs, but the company has announced its MX-30 crossover will be coming for California dealers later this fall. A full U.S.-wide release was not detailed.

The MX-30 looks like a smoother version of the CX-30, minus the rear door handles. The battery-powered car is not the most powerful or longest-lasting EV to hit the U.S., but it should be good for city commuting. Interestingly, there will be a hybrid model with a rotary generator to help keep the battery topped-up on longer trips.

The MX-30 has been out in Europe for some time now, and one major criticism has been the EVs small battery size. At 35.5 kWh, it has a range of 124 miles. For trips around the U.K., this shouldn't pose too much of a problem. But considering the size of California, some round-trip commutes could be longer than that. It's probably why gas-powered hybrid-generator model is being made available as well.

"The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain," said Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations in a press release. "This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go."

Here's everything we know about the 2022 Mazda MX-30 so far.

With the Mazda MX-30 now confirmed for California dealers this fall, one would assume the Japanese auto maker would also make price available. Unfortunately, the lengthy press release made no mention of cost. Luckily, the car is already out in Europe and Japan, and with that we can make a good estimate of how much the MX-30 will cost in the U.S.

At the moment, the MX-30 sells for £25,545, or $35,218. The Sports Lux model sells for a bit more £27,545, or $37,972. Over in Japan, the car is a lot cheaper. Prices can range from 2,420,000 yen, or $22,900, and 3,393,500 yen, or $32,100. It should be noted that both the U.K. and Japan may have varying government incentives for buying an EV.

Still, we should expect the MX-30 to be comparable to U.K. pricing at around $25,000.

(Image credit: Mazda)

2022 Mazda MX-30 design and interior

The design of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 will not turn heads. It looks very similar to the CX-30, albeit a bit smoother. For all intents and purposes, it looks like any other crossover.

Mazda, however, has much more ornate language in describing the MX-30. The company calls its design "Human Modern," with "exterior proportions [to] give the crossover a feeling of strength and beauty, while the minimalist style offers a sense of sophistication similar to other Mazda vehicles."

The interior is unique, though. Being an environmentally sustainable vehicle, it forgoes leather for fabrics made of recycled plastic bottles and cork harvested from trees without felling. Actually, Mazda started off as a Japanese cork manufacturer before it ever got into cars making the interior a cool callback.

Much like Tesla, Mazda has opted for a center touchscreen for controls. Unlike the Model 3, however, Mazda will keep important buttons and knobs within reach. Buyers will also be able to use the MyMazda app to turn on the MX-30 remotely, adjust climate or monitor the car from afar.

2022 Mazda MX-30 battery and range

One criticism of the Mazda MX-30 is its rather low range. At 35.5 kWh, it only gives it a range of 124 miles. Of course, those that opt for the rotary-engine rechargeable model will be able to have a tiny gas-powered electric generator to keep things fully powered. Even then, the MX-30 gets outclassed in terms of range by the dorkier Nissan Leaf.

Mazda has a justification for this, however.

"We should not be excessive with battery size," said Christian Schultze of Mazda Europe's R&D. "We should consider how much range does a customer really need and how much battery [capacity] can we avoid to reduce CO2 substantially."

This makes sense. Mining more lithium-ion is not great for the environment. And to put in extra battery cells that may not end up being used is, in one sense, wasteful. Considering that Europeans average about 31 miles a day, a 35.5 kWh is more than enough for some.

As for charging, the MX-30 will be able to handle Level 2 and DC fast charging stations. The battery can reach an 80% charge in 36 minutes using DC fast charging. Mazda is also partnering with ChargePoint to offer solutions around California.

2022 Mazda MX-30 performance

2022 Mazda MX-30 will not outrace a Tesla, unfortunately. But really, the MX-30 is designed to be a people-mover first, and a torque-mad party-trick second. Apart from the small 35.5 kWh battery, the powertrain is embedded with Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture which will help with its driving dynamics. Skyactiv is Mazda's in-house technology development arm. Pretty much, if there's a new cool piece of engine tech or exterior design meant to enhance performance, it'll be given the Skyactiv moniker.

The MX-30 is a front-wheel drive EV with an output of 107 kW, or 144 horsepower. It has a maximum torque of 200 lb-ft, which is decently high compared to other FWD cars.

Either way, you won't be racing on track with the MX-30. It has a 0-60 time of over nine seconds according to Auto Express, and a top speed of 87 miles per hour. While 87 MPH might sound adequate, considering the speeds that California drivers drive at on the interstate, buyers might see themselves sticking to the right lane.

(Image credit: Mazda)

2022 Mazda MX-30 outlook

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 should be a good first-step into the U.S. EV market from the storied manufacturer. The brand, which has been associated with reliability, styling and good resale value, will have fans line up to give the MX-30 a go. But by limiting the car to California at launch, poor sales in that state may translate to a stunted nationwide release.

While this is pure speculation, considering the size of the U.S. and the need to go long distances, some upgraded version of the MX-30 might be in the works. Maybe not for all markets, but states that require long stretches of driving, such as Texas or Montana, would benefit from the added battery. Either way, if Mazda can keep the MX-30 priced at less than $30,000, it would attract buyers interested in EVs, especially those unwilling to pay for a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y.