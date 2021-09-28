Knowing how to add a second monitor in Windows 10 can boost your multi-tasking productivity and improve your workstation overall. Many users may agree that regardless of whether you're using your Windows 10 machine for work, studying or creative purposes, one screen just isn't enough to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Fortunately, setting up a dual-monitor workstation is easy enough, provided that you've got a second external monitor. And if you own a Windows 10 laptop, we've also prepared a guide on how to use a laptop as a monitor.

Below, we've prepared a step-by-step guide on how to add a second monitor in Windows 10, including the setup itself and troubleshooting in case something goes wrong.

Just make sure to have a suitable display cable at hand. Depending on your PC, you might need either an HDMI cable, DisplayPort or a mini-DisplayPort lead. Got it? Alright, let's get started.

How to add a second monitor in Windows 10

1. Navigate to the left end of your taskbar (on the bottom of your screen) and press the Start button. Alternatively, tap on the Windows key to trigger the main menu.

2. Next, click on Settings to launch a new menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Go ahead and select System to proceed.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. In most cases, in the Display section, your PC should automatically recognize another monitor and should display both monitors as "1 & 2" (as shown below).

However, if your Windows 10 machine is having trouble detecting your second monitor, try clicking on "Detect" to register a second monitor.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. If your monitors are now successfuly connected but you're unsure on how they're arranged, click on "Identify." This should force both monitors to display "1" and "2," matching the displayed arrangement in the settings.

And if you wish to change it, simply drag a selected screen in the settings to fit your desired arrangement. At this stage, you can also choose a monitor to be your main display, also referred to as "the primary monitor." And that's it, you can now enjoy your dual-screen setup!

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If something goes wrong

Sometimes, adding a second monitor in Windows 10 may be tricky. Though there's no need to worry. Before calling up your IT-savvy friend or relative, try these fixes and repeat the above steps: