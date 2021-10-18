Walmart Deals for Days preview starts tonight — here are the best early sales

Retailers have been launching early Black Friday deals all week and now it's Walmart's turn. The mega-retailer is kicking off its holiday sales with the Walmart Deals for Days sale. These Walmart Black Friday deals will begin online on Wednesday, November 3 with two additional sales events on November 10 and November 12.

The Walmart Deals for Days event includes discounts on robot vacuums, laptops, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, and more. Unlike previous years, Walmart Plus members ($98/year) will be able to shop these sales four hours before everyone else.

Best of all, Walmart is releasing some deals you can shop as of tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below we're rounding up the best sales you can get later today.

Walmart Deals for Days — Oct. 18 at 8:15pm ET

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 @ Walmart

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer features four functions including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, so it’s a very versatile machine. You can also set the time and temperature yourself, ranging from 105F to 400F. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, this air fryer is convenient to use too. A similar model is featured in our best air fryers list.View Deal

Roku 43" 4K Roku TV: was $288 now $238 @ Walmart

As part of the Walmart Buy Now Black Friday Sales event, Walmart is knocking the price of this 43-inch 4K Roku TV to just $238. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform because it gives you access to all popular streaming apps. View Deal

Lego Classic Bricks: was $29 now $20 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run while with the 442-piece Lego Classic Bricks collection. It includes a wide selection of wheels and tires in a variety of colors and sizes, plus a colorful selection of Lego building bricks, shapes, and eyes. View Deal

Nerf Perses MXIX-5000 Motorized Blaster: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

The Nerf Perses is a fully motorized toy gun that can shoot up to 8 rounds per second. It comes with 50 Nerf Rival high-impact rounds and a 9.6 volt 1200mAH rechargeable battery and wall charger. It' snow 50% off. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $244 now $169 @ Walmart

The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach areas of your home. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can command it via your voice. Even better, its free app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week. It's $20 cheaper than it was over the summer. View Deal

HP 14: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

Budget laptops usually make a lot of compromises, but this inexpensive machine provides solid horsepower in spite of its price. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It won't break any speed tests, but it's perfect for students or for basic Web-based work. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $448 now $298 @ Walmart

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could want in a new TV: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for $299 is a pretty rare find. View Deal

Walmart will release its first batch of holiday sales tonight (October 18) at 8:15 p.m. ET. However, official Walmart Deals for Days will roll out in November on the following dates and times: